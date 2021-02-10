Search icon
Explaining Amazon RDS Through Comics

February 10th 2021
Author profile picture

@pratik7Pratik Gosawi

AWS Certified Solution Architect Associate | Data Engineer | Cloud Tech Enthusiast | Blogger at heart

Hi Guys, I’m back with another comic tutorial on AWS cloud service, and this time I’m going to cover Amazon RDS.

Do you need a relational database like MySQL or PostgreSQL?

Then, I would suggest you go for Amazon RDS – Relational Database Service.

Basically, RDS is your relational database alternative on cloud.

But what are the actual benefits and why should you go for it?

Find out everything about RDS in the below fun comic.

So I hope now you understand more about Amazon RDS and its features.

If you want to read more comic tutorials on some specific cloud services then let me know in the comments.

You can read more here:

  1. Amazon EC2 Explained in a Comic
  2. Amazon S3 explained in a comic

And if you have liked it please share it with your friends and colleagues.

For more tutorials, please follow my blog Cloud For Geeks.

