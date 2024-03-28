EVSec Risk Management And Automation Platform Gains Traction In Automotive Industry

**JERUSALEM, Israel, March 28th, 2024/Cyberwire/--**In 2023 alone, more than 10 customers and partners signed commercial agreements with C2A Security, including a global, long term enterprise agreement with an European Commercial Vehicle Manufacturer.





C2A Security’s DevSecOps Platform, ‘EVSec’, has been gaining widespread traction as the automotive industry rushes to meet cybersecurity regulations and industry standards, such as UN Regulation No. 155, ISO/SAE 21434, Chinese GB Standards, and others.





2024 is a pivotal year for cybersecurity regulations in the automotive industry, as UN Regulation No. 155 goes into full effect. C2A Security’s EVSec risk-driven product security platform allows developers to focus on creative features and manage software and operations at scale, in an automated manner.





EVSec automates archaic manual processes and enables cross-functional sharing and collaboration between teams, customers, and supply chains while offering full digital twin capabilities. EVSec applies continuous feedback from product operations and vulnerabilities to improve development and design, as part of agile software development.





In 2023, C2A Security added multiple OEMs and Tier 1s to its portfolio of customers, successful evaluations, and partnerships such as Daimler Truck AG, BMW Group, Marelli, NTT Data, Siemens, and Valeo, among others. The collaboration with C2A Security supports the customers on the applicable standards and best practices for regulatory compliance.





EVSec maps and automates the relevant standards and regulations, like ISO/SAE 21434 and UN Regulation No. 155, to simplify compliance efforts, which are essential to business success, as companies forge new grounds for their vehicles, develop innovative EV-powered vehicles, and plan for the EV infrastructure that supports them.





“We’re thrilled that EVSec has proven so popular and effective, as companies like Daimler Truck AG choose it as its product security platform. Dealing with current and emerging regulatory demands, software development at scale and overall product security operations can be a limitation on business continuity of a company if not automated,” noted Roy Fridman, CEO, C2A Security.





“At the end of 2023, we witnessed the first case of a premium car maker that stopped the sale of their most popular model in the European Union because it failed to comply with the regulation. To stay competitive companies must utilize advanced product security automation in their development and operations and we are excited to support them in achieving this goal.”





Images available here .

About C2A Security

C2A Security is the only risk-driven DevSecOps Platform vendor that addresses the specific needs of car makers, Tier 1 suppliers, and mobility companies. Founded in 2016, C2A Security’s customers and technology partners include top-tier global players including Daimler Truck AG, BMW Group, Siemens, Valeo, ThunderSoft, Marelli, NTT Data, and Evvo Labs, among others.





C2A Security transforms cybersecurity from being a company-wide limitation to a business value multiplier through advanced security automation and compliance to shorten software release times and decrease costs. Our vision is to turn product security into a seamless, automated, and transparent process, reducing time to deployment and costs of managing automotive software products and resources. C2A Security was founded by NDS/Cisco veteran Michael Dick, with its global headquarters in Jerusalem, Israel. www.c2a-sec.com .

Estee Yaari

C2A Security

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Cyberwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.



