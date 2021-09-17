Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Evolution of The Data Production Paradigm in AI by@toloka

Evolution of The Data Production Paradigm in AI

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Training data is the last bastion that defines the unique features of your AI-driven product. Product management in ML and AI today is essentially all about data management. Data labeling is required at every stage: first, when you collect the training set, then when you validate the quality of the model you trained on it; and then to control how the model actually works in real life after production deployment. For a mature AI product, it is essential to set up the process of continuous improvement, where regular data updating plays a key role.
image
Toloka Hacker Noon profile picture

@toloka
Toloka

Toloka AI is a global data labeling company.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul

Tags

#data-labeling#data-production-paradigm-ai#datasets#artificial-intelligence#good-company#machine-learning#data-analytics
Join Hacker Noon loading