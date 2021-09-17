Evolution of The Data Production Paradigm in AI

487 reads

Training data is the last bastion that defines the unique features of your AI-driven product. Product management in ML and AI today is essentially all about data management. Data labeling is required at every stage: first, when you collect the training set, then when you validate the quality of the model you trained on it; and then to control how the model actually works in real life after production deployment. For a mature AI product, it is essential to set up the process of continuous improvement, where regular data updating plays a key role.