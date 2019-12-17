Evolution of Python Programming

1,065 reads

Python was originally conceptualized by Guido van Rossum in the late 1980s as a member of the National Research Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science. Initially, it was designed as a response to the ABC programming language that was also foregrounded in the Netherlands. Among the main features of Python compared to the ABC language was that Python had exception handling and was targeted for the Amoeba operating system (go Python!).

Fact: Python is not named after the snake. It’s named after the British TV show Monty Python.

Of course, Python, like other languages, has gone through a number of versions. Python 0.9.0 was first released in 1991.

We are moving towards the world of automation and thus, there is always a demand for people with a programming language experience.

It was also found that among the languages the people were most interested to learn, [1] Python was the most desired programming language.

The following is the latest study by Stackoverflow that shows Python as among the Top 4 Popular programming languages.

Based on the above data from Stackoverflow, it is quite clear that python is the leading the game now.

References:

If you are curious on knowing the history of Python as well as what is Python and its applications, you can always refer to the first chapter of the Python Handbook , which serves as your guide as you start your journey in Python.

Tags