Evil Dead: The Game Trailer, Gameplay Mechanics, and New Footage

Jeffrey Harris

Ash Williams, the boomstick-wielding hero of the Evil Dead franchise, is coming back in a new video game from Boss Team Games. A new trailer was released for the game this week showcasing an overview for the upcoming co-op/PvP multiplayer game. Evil Dead: The Game is due out later this year as a multi-platform and Windows PC release.

Some new reveals from the trailer include Cheryl Williams, a character from the original 1981 classic film and the Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series, Henry the Red from Army of Darkness and Ash's ride, the Delta, which is drivable in the game.

For Evil Dead: The Game, players will assume the role of a team of four survivors, including Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur, and more. These are characters from across the first three Evil Dead movies and the Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series that ran for three seasons on Starz. So, it looks like there will be a nice variety in terms of the lineup.

Ash Williams Returns in Evil Dead: The Game Later This Year

Additionally, players can also assume the role as the demon themself and hunt down the survivors to steal their souls. Maps for the game include the iconic Knowby cabin. The legendary Bruce Campbell also returns with new dialogue for Ash Williams. Weapons include Ash's Gauntlet, the Boomstick, and the chainsaw. Also, there will be a variety of skill trees for the characters to level up to survive the night.

You can check out the new gameplay overview trailer below. Evil Dead: The Game arrives later this year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

