Everything You Wanted to Know About THE SANDBOX

The Sandbox is a gaming metaverse, a platform designed to promote creativity and experimentation in the digital world. It allows players to create worlds and characters that can be used to publish a game or virtual goods for users to purchase. The platform provides users with visual tools for creating 3D games, where they can shape the landscape in any way they want, design buildings and characters, interact with our environment through their own personal objects. It was officially recognized as a "Sustainable Project" in 2018 by the Stanford Social Innovation Review.