Everything You Need to Know About Progressive Web Apps by@mobidev

Everything You Need to Know About Progressive Web Apps

Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) are a fairly recent trend in web and mobile app development. The term refers to web applications that use “progressive” design approaches to behave and function similarly to native apps. The main benefit of PWA design is that it is that an app can be developed using a single codebase and deployed on several different platforms. PWA is great for early-stage startups with limited funds who want to get an app in the hands of users quickly and affordably.
