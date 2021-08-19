Blockchain Gaming & The Metaverse: Everything You Need to Know

Hi there! I am Reart, and today I asked myself a question. How can I make the world of cryptocurrencies more profitable or more fun? So I found some information that you all should really know.\n\n\\\nThis article will introduce blockchain games, NFTs, and some of my favorite Play2Earn gaming metaverses.\n\n\\\n## ***Blockchain Games* :**\n\n ![Play To Earn NFT & Cryptocurrency](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/VI6T3OUupxUJIkRqZ5fQs0wCyST2-hv7s37te.jpeg)\n\nBlockchain games are a new frontier with limitless possibilities. It’s not a stretch to say that blockchain technology has the potential to change the game as we know it and create a gaming metaverse, where play creates opportunities for earning cryptocurrencies or NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in a decentralized environment. But how does this work? What are some of the benefits? And more importantly, what does this mean for players and developers alike? In this post, we will explore some of the answers to these questions and discuss where you can find projects to get involved with now!\n\n\\\nBut before we can do that, we need to understand what blockchain is.\n\n## ***Blockchain and Cryptocurrency* :**\n\n\\\n ![Blockchain, a decentralized system...](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/VI6T3OUupxUJIkRqZ5fQs0wCyST2-wi7137x1.jpeg)\n\nThe internet changed the way we store, access, and share knowledge. And blockchain has the potential to change the way we transact, create value, and transfer or verify ownership. The power of blockchain lies in its ability to provide a shared ledger system that is immutable and decentralized. Anything stored on the blockchain is shared by all network participants, making it almost impossible for data to be tampered with or altered. It also allows for new systems of ownership to be created through smart contracts – essentially snippets of code that run on blockchain networks – and use case scenarios that have not yet been explored.\n\n\\\nThe most popular application of blockchain technology currently is cryptocurrency. Most people have heard of Bitcoin, the first widely adopted cryptocurrency that saw a large increase in adoption and value over the past couple of years. Currently, there are over 2,000 other active cryptocurrencies with various use cases and projects in development. Another trending activity on the blockchain is token generation events (also called ICOs), where new digital tokens are created and sold to interested investors in exchange for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ether.\n\n\\\nA few years back, Blizzard announced that it was moving forward with a plan to play around with blockchain technology and introduce a new kind of in-game currency that can be bought using actual money. The currency will take the form of a token that players could use to gain access to certain features or bonuses in their favorite games. We believe this is the first major step toward a monetization system based on proven blockchain technology, opening new opportunities for publishers and players alike.\n\n\\\nBlockchain games are the new craze in the entertainment industry. They could revolutionize gaming and application development, becoming a mainstream way of playing with or developing digital assets. There are several different blockchain games you can play right now, and more content is being produced each day. These blockchain games exist on their own blockchain networks and are distributed across thousands of nodes.\n\nAnd now is the time to learn about NFTs.\n\n\\\n## ***So What are Non-Fungible Tokens*?**\n\n ![NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/VI6T3OUupxUJIkRqZ5fQs0wCyST2-7s8f37y0.webp)\n\nNon-fungible tokens are unique digital assets that are distinguishable from one another while still being equal. Think of them as digital collectible "things." You can use them in games, apps, and other digital experiences. It's what makes trading cards so special. Every card is different but is equal to every other card in the pack, whether it's rare or common.\n\n\\\nRight now, we're just at the beginning stages of this technology—so there are still lots of unanswered questions about how these unique things will be used and what they'll enable us to accomplish in the future. But it's important to understand how non-fungible tokens work to get a handle on just how revolutionary they could be.\n\n\\\nThese are special kinds of crypto assets designed for specific use cases or to represent unique things. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, which are technically divisible and can be broken down into smaller amounts, NFTs cannot be divided—they're considered indivisible digital assets that can't be broken down into smaller parts.\n\n\\\n## ***Metaverse :***\n\n ![Metaverse - A virtual world on Blockchain](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/VI6T3OUupxUJIkRqZ5fQs0wCyST2-6h99372n.png)\n\nIn Metaverse, users can make and trade digital assets like oil, investments, and land. In addition, metaverse is backed by the world’s first cross-blockchain connection, making it easy for developers to integrate blockchain games into their applications. The Metaverse blockchain also offers a wide range of choices in terms of apps and games.\n\n\\\nIn the future, the concept of Metaverse extends augmented reality to the blockchain. As a result, users can purchase and trade digital assets and create their own tokenized assets.\n\n\\\n***You must be thinking, what are ‘Digital Assets’*?**\n\nTreat your digital assets as you would treat your physical belongings. You don’t lend out your car without expecting it to be returned in the same condition, so why would you lend out a game character, which can lose value? You wouldn’t! It defeats the purpose of owning something if you have no control over it, but with Metaverse, every asset is encrypted and protected by law. Digital assets can be bought, sold, and traded on the blockchain through smart contracts.\n\n\\\n***Why use a Metaverse*?**\n\nIt is a fact that the majority of online gaming platforms are centralized, meaning data is stored in a single location. Bluntly stated, this leads to a breach of user privacy and puts the gaming system at risk for hacking and damage. On the other hand, metaverse was designed to be decentralized – it’s completely secure because it uses blockchain technology as its foundation. As a result, users have heightened control over their digital assets and data.\n\n\\\n## ***Here is my favorite Metaverse, TheSandboxGame :***\n\n ![The SandBox - A Gaming Metaverse](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/VI6T3OUupxUJIkRqZ5fQs0wCyST2-ug9j374x.jpeg)\n\nSandbox gaming metaverse is a platform for new games where users can create worlds and share them with others. The worlds are created using a voxel-building tool, which is similar to Minecraft. This is a world for people interested in playing different games but also happen to play them online.\n\n\\\nIt provides players with the freedom to use all of their creativity and imagination to make their games. The benefits of sandbox gaming can include more creative freedom, better collaboration among players, and more user-friendly interfaces. It is imperative to understand that a sandbox game metaverse doesn't just mean one type of game world. There could be many different worlds within it, such as fantasy, sci-fi, modern civilization, etc.\n\n\\\nPeople here can buy LAND and make some good profits from them by doing some activities there. A LAND is a piece of The Sandbox metaverse, providing access to exclusive content as well as granting the possibility to monetize your own part of The Sandbox’s Metaverse. Build experiences, host events, invite friends. There is also $SAND, the main utility token that allows you to buy and sell LANDS and ASSETS.\n\n\\\n***This is where the article ends; I hope you learned something from it. And personally, I am fond of THE SANDBOX GAME. Thanks for giving your valuable time to read this.***\n\n\\\n> **Nothing mentioned in the article should be taken as financial or legal advice. Seriously Do Your Own Research and And then decide What You Really Want to Do…**\n\n\\\n\n---\n\nThis article is part of The [Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest](https://hackernoon.com/gaming-metaverse-writing-contest) hosted by HackerNoon in partnership with **[The Sandbox](https://register.sandbox.game/nft?utm_source=promo&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=hackernoon&ref=hackernoon.com).**\n\n\\\nSubmit your #gaming-metaverse story today for your chance to win up to $2000 in **[SAND tokens.](https://www.sandbox.game/en/about/sand/?ref=hackernoon.com)**