"Everyone Will [Soon] Build Software With No Code" - Alex Omeyer

Alex Omeyer from the United States has been nominated for TWO 2020 Noonies in the Future Heroes and Development award categories. Without further ado, we present to you, this big techy world, from the perspective of Alex - right after this ad break:

1. Alex, which 2020 Noonies have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm Alex Omeyer, Co-founder & CEO of Stepsize where we build SaaS to help software engineering teams manage technical debt.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Engineering teams have limited time to deal with tech debt and need to make it count.

Stepsize helps them capture and track tech debt from their workflow so they can quantify its cost to the business and ultimately prioritise the most important tech debt.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Software development becoming more and more automated.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Global pandemics :)

6. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Funding opportunities for startups.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Yes, I now work remotely.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Stepsize

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Everyone will be able to build software without writing a line of code in 10 years.

10. What are you currently learning?

Slack!

