"Everyone Will [Soon] Build Software With No Code" - Alex Omeyer

Alex Omeyer from the United States has been nominated for TWO 2020 Noonies in the Future Heroes and Development award categories. Without further ado, we present to you, this big techy world, from the perspective of Alex - right after this ad break:
I'm Alex Omeyer, Co-founder & CEO of Stepsize where we build SaaS to help software engineering teams manage technical debt.
Engineering teams have limited time to deal with tech debt and need to make it count.
Stepsize helps them capture and track tech debt from their workflow so they can quantify its cost to the business and ultimately prioritise the most important tech debt.
Software development becoming more and more automated.
Global pandemics :)
Funding opportunities for startups.
Yes, I now work remotely.
Stepsize
Everyone will be able to build software without writing a line of code in 10 years.
Slack!
