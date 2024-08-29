Etherspot Launches ERC-7579 Modular SDK: What You Need to Know

Constant innovation drives the evolution of Web3, aiming to improve user experiences and developer workflows. Account Abstraction (AA) has been gathering a lot of buzz recently, and it is a concept designed to simplify interactions within the Web3 ecosystem. Today, we will dive into the realm of Modular Accounts which are the next step in the AA approach.

Understanding Modular Accounts

Modular Accounts are a groundbreaking concept within account abstraction that seeks to offer greater customization for both users and developers. At its core, Modular Accounts are structured as composable plugins or modules, where each module represents a distinct smart contract extending the functionality of a core smart account. This modular architecture allows tailored customization, empowering developers to focus on specific features rather than rebuilding entire account infrastructures.

Modular Accounts Standardization: ERC-6900 vs. ERC-7579

There are initiatives such as ERC-6900 and ERC-7579 that aim to enhance interoperability and standardization of Modular Accounts. These standards define how modules interact with each other and with smart accounts across different providers and platforms.





ERC-6900 , introduced in April 2023, establishes comprehensive standards for smart account and module interfaces. While robust, its complexity and opinionated security measures may pose challenges for developers seeking flexibility.





Even though the authors of ERC-7579 support the objective of ERC-6900 to standardize modular accounts, they believe that ERC-7579 adopts a minimally prescriptive approach, prioritizing interoperability, and not discouraging innovation. This approach allows developers to make decisions around complexity and security, fostering a competitive ecosystem of modular accounts and modules.

Etherspot Has Launched Its Modular SDK

Etherspot is proud to introduce Modular Accounts that are compliant with the ERC-7579 standard, empowering developers leveraging Etherspot’s Account Abstraction infrastructure with customization capabilities for smart accounts. Our smart contracts have been audited by KALOS , a reputable Web3 auditing company established in 2018, ensuring security and reliability for our users.





Developers can significantly enhance the security and user experience of their dApps by integrating various modules. For instance, social recovery modules empower users to regain account access through a trusted device or friends, in case access has been lost. Another feature is a module allowing dApps to spend tokens on behalf of users within a predefined limit, streamlining transactions and reducing manual interventions.





Additionally, session key modules enable users to create a session key that pre-approves transactions within a dApp for a specified duration, under set limits and rules, offering both convenience and security. Etherspot’s session key module has been audited by Shieldify , ensuring a high standard of trust and reliability.





The list of existing modules can be found here . Developers can install any module with Etherspot’s Modular SDK.





By adopting ERC-7579 compliance, Etherspot is committed to driving innovation and interoperability in the Web3 ecosystem, enabling developers to build scalable and customizable decentralized applications with confidence.





⚙️To get started with Etherspot Modular SDK, you can either install the packages yourself:





npm i @etherspot/modular-sdk





Find more info in our documentation here .





Alternatively, you can leverage our robust React library — TransactionKit, which already supports modular accounts: https://etherspot.fyi/transaction-kit/intro .

Modular Store For Plug-n-play Solutions

ERC-7579 opens up an exciting world of modular components and user-friendly tools for developers. This means easier access to reusable modules, allowing developers to focus on creating unique features that set their products apart while speeding up their development process.





Rhinestone is building a modular marketplace where developers can discover suitable modules and seamlessly integrate them into Smart Accounts, as well as create and share their own modules. They’ve started with some essential modules that anyone can use. It’s still under development, follow Rhinestone on X to stay up to date.





At the same time, the Etherspot team has been working on the Modular Store to be released on the PillarX (PX) platform . The PX Modular Store is beneficial to both developers and users.





It will allow users to install modules as Add-Ons to their smart accounts, while dApps can leverage modules to deliver an even smoother account abstraction experience for users within the PX ecosystem. Follow PillarX on X to keep up with the latest updates.





As the Web3 landscape continues to evolve, innovations like Modular Accounts pave the way for a more accessible, flexible, and secure decentralized ecosystem. The Etherspot Modular SDK’s compliance with the ERC-7579 promises a simplified path toward building scalable and interoperable dApps for developers interested in exploring the potential of Modular Accounts within Etherspot’s infrastructure





