Essential Tools For Android App Developers

Here are some of the most essential tools that your Android app developer must be familiar with, in order to develop an app that seamlessly complements all aspects of your business:

• Android Studio

Android Studio is a development platform that all Android app developers worth their salt, must be acquainted with and by using SDK (Software Development Kit) tool the Android developers develops the mobile applications but you should must have java certification to use this tool. It is an integrated development environment that works with Gradle developer constructs, allowing developers to create apps that support a magnanimous variety of Android devices, as well as app stores.

• Fluid UI App Prototyping

UI is a crucial element when it comes to creating a memorable app. The entire UI process, however, can prove to be both time-consuming and expensive. Enter Fluid UI, a web-based prototyping tool that allows Android app developers to generate highly detailed app mockups through storyboarding, etc.

• Shutter Stock

shutterstock.com is an image generation site that allows you to choose from an extensive array of options, in order to create stunning graphics elements that fit your app perfectly.

• Firebase

Every successful app has backed it, a seamlessly balanced combination of backend infrastructure management, user engagement analytics, and monetization. Firebase is an all-inclusive tool that boosts user engagement, as well as scalability, by incorporating each and every element required for building a successful enterprise mobile app

• PhoneGap

These days, the surges in technological variety and enablement are moving at a nearly uniform pace. The implication of which being, that your user base may have access to a wide variety of platforms. Your Android app developers will, therefore, require a tool--such as PhoneGap--that allows them to easily create hybrid mobile apps, using languages such as HTML, CSS, and Java Script; thus allowing you to exponentially widen the potential reach of your enterprise mobile app.

• Genymotion

The success of any mobile app depends largely on its development phase. This is the time when your Android app developers can avoid any potential fiascos in future; if they gather the necessary insight that is. This is where the Genymotion platform helps you, with over 3000 virtual device configurations, played out over nearly every conceivable scenario.

• Tiny PNG

Having created a brilliant mobile app--that is the picture of aesthetic and functional harmony--is all well and good. But you also must bear in mind that a lot of users tend to avoid using apps with large APK sizes. Enter Tiny PNG, a tool that uses smart compression techniques to reduce PNG file sizes.

