An Anthology of Essential Frontend Resources to get you through 2019

Frontend development has taken the world by storm in the last decade with extreme progress in all web technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, etc.) sponsored and led by the biggest software companies in the world. It is arguably one of the highest paid, the most in-demand and satisfying job in the software industry for quite some time. This is the best time to learn it if you havenโ€™t started already ๐Ÿ˜ƒ!

Here is an exhaustive list of web resources that will help you to become a great Frontend developer in 2019.

Mozilla Developer Network for frontend (Html, CSS, Js, etc.) code reference and learning ๐Ÿค“. This will be your code holy book ๐Ÿ“š and you should follow it religiously!

caniuse.com to check โœ cross-browser compatibility of frontend technologies.

kangax-js-compat-table to check โœ JavaScript versions (ES5, ES6, ES2016+ etc.) compatibility across different compilers, servers/runtimes and platforms (Desktop and Mobile).

web.dev to learn about web ๐Ÿ•ท fundamentals from Google Developers ๐Ÿ‘จโ€๐Ÿ’ป.

v8.dev to learn about Googleโ€™s open-source high-performance Javascript and WebAssembly engine ๐Ÿฆธโ€โ™‚๏ธ that empowers Chrome and NodeJS.

css-tricks to learn everything about CSS ๐Ÿ˜ป. Period.

htmlreference.io, cssreference.io to have an HTML/CSS visual guide ๐Ÿคฉ and code reference bookmark.

javascript.com, javascript.info to start learning about Javascript ๐Ÿ˜ผ.

ponyfoo.com to get valuable content about the Open Web platform ๐Ÿ•ธ๏ธ.

smashingmagazine.com to get professional resources for web designers ๐Ÿค“ and developers.

freecodecamp.org to build frontend projects and collaborate with the community ๐Ÿ‘จโ€๐Ÿซ.

frontendmasters.com to advance ๐Ÿ”ฅ your skills with in-depth, modern frontend courses.

codecademy.com, udemy.com, pluralsight.com, lynda.com to do free and paid ๐Ÿ’ด online code courses.

egghead.io to learn the best JavaScript tools and frameworks from industry pros ๐Ÿ˜Ž.

alligator.io to quickly understand seemingly-difficult frontend code concepts ๐Ÿ˜ฎ.

leanpub.com to easily write, publish and sell in-progress and completed ebooks ๐Ÿ“š and online courses.

frontendfront.com to stay updated with the latest web news, trends and conferences ๐Ÿ“ฃ happening all over the world ๐ŸŒ.

uptodate.frontendrescue.org to follow frontend leaders ๐Ÿ† , find the best resources, attend conferences, get inspired and build your stuff.

medium.com to discover, read ๐Ÿ“– and write ๐Ÿ–Š related articles.

twitter.com, instagram.com to follow people you like, discover what they do ๐Ÿ” and share your work.

producthunt.com to discover and submit ๐Ÿ’ฏ new products.

codepen.io to build, test ๐Ÿง and discover frontend code.

jsfiddle.net to build demos for libraries/framework documentation ๐Ÿ“ƒ and fiddle with frontend code.

repl.it to learn, build, collaborate and host your ideas in one place ๐Ÿคฉ.

codesandbox.io to build โœ๏ธ and share web applications using cutting edge technologies.

github.com to host and review ๐Ÿง code, manage projects and build software ๐Ÿค– alongside millions of developers.

stackoverflow.com to get answers to your toughest coding questions ๐Ÿ˜, share knowledge with your coworkers in private, and find your next dream job.

hashnode.com to connect with developers all around the world and grow your career ๐Ÿค“.

dev.to to share and discover great ideas, have debates and make friends ๐Ÿ’›.

Well, that's a wrap!

Do you like this list? Did I miss any essential web resources that you feel should be added?

Please let me know in the comments or collaborate on Github . Let's talk!

Disclaimer: All these resources have been chosen on popularity, relevance and effectiveness metrics. Their presence will certainly enhance your frontend developer portfolio but you can always pick and choose them :).

