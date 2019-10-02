An Anthology of Essential Frontend Resources to get you through 2019

767 reads

@ zahin-alwa Zahin Omar Alwa Software Engineer 👨‍💻. Clean code & Documentation ❤️. Sports ⚽️. Singing and Music 🎵. Dance 💃.

Frontend development has taken the world by storm in the last decade with extreme progress in all web technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, etc.) sponsored and led by the biggest software companies in the world. It is arguably one of the highest paid, the most in-demand and satisfying job in the software industry for quite some time. This is the best time to learn it if you haven’t started already 😃!

Here is an exhaustive list of web resources that will help you to become a great Frontend developer in 2019.

Mozilla Developer Network for frontend (Html, CSS, Js, etc.) code reference and learning 🤓. This will be your code holy book 📚 and you should follow it religiously!

caniuse.com to check ✅ cross-browser compatibility of frontend technologies.

kangax-js-compat-table to check ✅ JavaScript versions (ES5, ES6, ES2016+ etc.) compatibility across different compilers, servers/runtimes and platforms (Desktop and Mobile).

web.dev to learn about web 🕷 fundamentals from Google Developers 👨‍💻.

v8.dev to learn about Google’s open-source high-performance Javascript and WebAssembly engine 🦸‍♂️ that empowers Chrome and NodeJS.

css-tricks to learn everything about CSS 😻. Period.

htmlreference.io, cssreference.io to have an HTML/CSS visual guide 🤩 and code reference bookmark.

javascript.com, javascript.info to start learning about Javascript 😼.

ponyfoo.com to get valuable content about the Open Web platform 🕸️.

smashingmagazine.com to get professional resources for web designers 🤓 and developers.

freecodecamp.org to build frontend projects and collaborate with the community 👨‍🏫.

frontendmasters.com to advance 🔥 your skills with in-depth, modern frontend courses.

codecademy.com, udemy.com, pluralsight.com, lynda.com to do free and paid 💴 online code courses.

egghead.io to learn the best JavaScript tools and frameworks from industry pros 😎.

alligator.io to quickly understand seemingly-difficult frontend code concepts 😮.

leanpub.com to easily write, publish and sell in-progress and completed ebooks 📚 and online courses.

frontendfront.com to stay updated with the latest web news, trends and conferences 📣 happening all over the world 🌍.

uptodate.frontendrescue.org to follow frontend leaders 🏆 , find the best resources, attend conferences, get inspired and build your stuff.

medium.com to discover, read 📖 and write 🖊 related articles.

twitter.com, instagram.com to follow people you like, discover what they do 🔍 and share your work.

producthunt.com to discover and submit 💯 new products.

codepen.io to build, test 🧐 and discover frontend code.

jsfiddle.net to build demos for libraries/framework documentation 📃 and fiddle with frontend code.

repl.it to learn, build, collaborate and host your ideas in one place 🤩.

codesandbox.io to build ✍️ and share web applications using cutting edge technologies.

github.com to host and review 🧐 code, manage projects and build software 🤖 alongside millions of developers.

stackoverflow.com to get answers to your toughest coding questions 😁, share knowledge with your coworkers in private, and find your next dream job.

hashnode.com to connect with developers all around the world and grow your career 🤓.

dev.to to share and discover great ideas, have debates and make friends 💛.

Well, that's a wrap!

Do you like this list? Did I miss any essential web resources that you feel should be added?

Please let me know in the comments or collaborate on Github . Let's talk!

Disclaimer: All these resources have been chosen on popularity, relevance and effectiveness metrics. Their presence will certainly enhance your frontend developer portfolio but you can always pick and choose them :).

Share this story @ zahin-alwa Zahin Omar Alwa Read my stories Software Engineer 👨‍💻. Clean code & Documentation ❤️. Sports ⚽️. Singing and Music 🎵. Dance 💃.

Tags