EOSMessage - Messages Encrypted on the Blockchain

One of the main functions that blockchain and crypto perform is undoubtedly transferring from one address to another in a decentralized way, without censorship and borders at very low costs compared to the traditional system, value.





But not only is it an excellent tool to do this, but the blockchain can also be used to send messages from one address or account to another, both in a clear and encrypted way, despite the starting blockchain being public.





While it is true that almost all blockchains can exploit this function, it is not well implemented or easy to use for ordinary users as it is necessary to use suitable tools and wallets, while other blockchains already have the memo field, such as the blockchain of EOS, and therefore it becomes easy to send messages.





In addition, there are also dApps (decentralized applications) that enhance and simplify the messaging sector and one of these applications that we find on the #EOS blockchain is EOSMessage.





We remind you that this project, all Italian, has considerable advantages as through a simple interface it is possible to send messages to any other account on the EOS blockchain, in a secure and also encrypted way.





But let's see in detail how this platform works, and let's start from the smart contract that it is possible to see its operation on the blockchain directly here and the various actions available to send a message.





To take advantage of the platform, just connect to the relevant address here and then press the "ADD ACCOUNT" button:





Then we will have to log in with our wallet, by default there is Anchor wallet as a solution, and therefore we will need to have that software on our PC with our account inside, and confirm the access transaction to the platform:





Once logged in with our account, we will be able to register our account with the platform so that we can send and receive encrypted messages with other users who are always registered on the platform, to guarantee a secure system, and then click on the "Signup" button and then confirm all with our wallet (in case of error, just close the error message and the transaction will be loaded again to confirm it with our wallet) remember that a little RAM is needed as our information will be recorded in our account:





Once we are inside the platform, we will be able to see all our permissions and the relative signature to exploit the function of secret and encrypted messages that will use this information to send messages, and a system that remains valid in about 7 hours, and then the encryption keys will be replaced, thus guaranteeing an additional level of security:





With all this information, we can move on to the next step and which concerns the creation of the new message to do so at the bottom we find a screen with the item "Conversations" and here we can see the "New" button which will be used to create our message:





Now we just have to write the account of the recipient who will receive the message, and then also the message that will be sent to that relevant account:





Then we write the message and send it to the relevant account, note that if the receiving account has not registered on the platform, we will not be able to send the encrypted message (padlock symbol with +), after writing the message we click on the button that remembers an arrow and we confirm the transaction with our account:





The message will also be visible on the blockchain, and on the interface side we can see how a conversation has been created where we will have everything graphically arranged as in a traditional messaging application, and then we can use the interface to exchange messages:





If the recipient account of the message has registered on the platform, then the button with the padlock with the + will be activated, and we can send an encrypted message to that account:





And here the message will no longer be clear even in the blockchain, as now what we will see will be a series of numbers and letters that hide the clear message, which we can also see in the conversations menu where we will see our message hidden:





Only with our account will we be able to unlock the content of the message, so this allows for an important level of security as you not only need to have the keys to encrypt and decrypt the message, but you also need another "key" which is linked to our account and which, as we have said, is updated every few hours, guaranteeing a certain degree of security compared to other conversation systems.





A valid and easy-to-use application that, among other things, costs nothing to the end user as this project is carried out by the Italian community and developers, demonstrating how also in Italy the development of dApps and the EOS ecosystem continues unabated.





For Italian readers, here the video on how to use this dApp:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3f_cWZQBio



