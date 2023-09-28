Enhancing PostgreSQL Backup Efficiency: Leveraging pgBackRest and EBS Snapshot

Too Long; Didn't Read This article discusses the challenges of maintaining PostgreSQL database backups in a production environment, particularly for large databases. It highlights the limitations of using pgBackRest, a widely used backup tool for PostgreSQL, which can be slow for large databases and when restoring backups with continuous data ingestion. The article explains how the Timescale team improved backup and restore performance by combining pgBackRest with Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) snapshots in their AWS-based PostgreSQL setup. This combination improved backup creation and restore processes by over 100x, enhancing customer experiences and reducing downtime.