Engineering Newsletters that You Should Subscribe To by@arunagrahri

Engineering Newsletters that You Should Subscribe To

Originally published by Arun Agrahri on February 9th 2017 6,594 reads
Engineering Newsletters are mini publications, curated by experts and enthusiasts on a focused topic. Millions of new blog posts are written every day. It’s important that we stay informed for our career, growth and general awareness. This list was originally curated on Nucleus. You can checkout more engineering curations from Joel.com/kilimchoi/engineering-blogs.com. Let me know if you have a favorite that I missed it. Sign up to curate the best of what you’re reading for yourself or share with who matters to you.
There is no shortage of new content. Millions of new blog posts are written every day. It’s important that we stay informed for our career, growth and general awareness. We’re all familiar with Newsletters. Newsletters are mini publications, curated by experts and enthusiasts on a focused topic. I like Newsletters, and it’s how I keep up with topics that matter to me.

I’m already subscribed to several high-quality tech, startups focused Newsletters. You can check out my profile on Nucleus. I have a couple of good engineering sources like Hacker News, Reddit. But I wanted to expand my knowledge beyond that. So, I started digging the web for some engineering focused Newsletters. After, spending 2 hours online, I came across a couple of guides that looked promising. One of them is https://github.com/kilimchoi/engineering-blogs. This is a good master list but feels overwhelming.

After couple of hours of further digging the web, I had compiled a master list of all tech blogs. About 200+ resources. All that left was going over this list and start validating. My validation metrics include content quality, freshness, and coverage.

I thought it will be useful to others. So, I decided to put together a guide on best engineering newsletters/blogs. Take your time to review, and subscribe to those that you like. If you want to keep them organized, don’t miss out on the last part of this article.

I hope you find this list useful and it helps you stay informed in your respective industries. Please let me know if you have a favorite that I missed it.

Android Newsletters:

Android Weekly - Free weekly Android development newsletter
Android Weekly - Free weekly Android development newsletterandroidweekly.net
Android Authority Newsletters - Android Authority
Android Authority Newsletters View all our recent newsletter campaigns Stay up to date on all the latest technology…www.androidauthority.com
#AndroidDev Digest - A Handcrafted Weekly #AndroidDev Newsletter
A Handcrafted Weekly #AndroidDev Newsletterwww.androiddevdigest.com

Database Newsletters:

DB Weekly: A Free, Weekly Email Newsletter
A weekly round-up of database technology news and articles covering new developments, SQL, NoSQL, document databases…dbweekly.com
Postgres Weekly: A Free, Weekly Email Newsletter
A free, once-weekly e-mail round-up of PostgreSQL news and articlespostgresweekly.com
NoSQL Weekly: A Free, Weekly NoSQL E-mail Newsletter
A free weekly newsletter featuring curated news, articles, new releases, events, tools and libraries, jobs etc related…www.nosqlweekly.com
Percona Database Performance Blog
In this blog post, I'll look at the types of NVMe flash health information you can get from using the NVMe command line…www.percona.com
Join the MSSQLTips SQL Server Community
Signup for the MSSQLTips.com newsletter and get free SQL Server tips delivered to you.www.mssqltips.com

Javascript Newsletters:

Home - A Drip of JavaScript
Edit descriptionadripofjavascript.com
Node Weekly: A Free, Weekly Email Newsletter
A free, once-weekly e-mail round-up of Node.js news and articlesnodeweekly.com
Web Tools Weekly | A weekly newsletter for front-end developers
A weekly newsletter for front-end developers with a specific focus on tools.webtoolsweekly.com
JavaScript Weekly: A Free, Weekly Email Newsletter
A free, once-weekly e-mail round-up of JavaScript news and articles.javascriptweekly.com
Superhero.js
We come across a lot of great articles on creating, testing and maintaining large JavaScript applications. This page is…superherojs.com
Fullstack React
Fullstack React is a weekly newsletter about the React ecosystem with an emphasis on useful libraries, tutorials and…newsletter.fullstackreact.com
React Newsletter
The free, weekly newsletter of the best React.js news, articles, projects, and more - brought to you by React.js…reactjsnewsletter.com
React Native Newsletter
Free weekly occasional summary of React Native news, articles, issues & pull requests, libraries and apps curated by…reactnative.cc

iOS Newsletters:

Cocoa with Love
This is a quick look at the changes I needed to make to bring Cocoa with Love up to date for Swift 3 and the latest iOS…www.cocoawithlove.com
Tutorials
In this screencast, you'll learn about classes in C# and how C# manages the memory for them. In this screencast, you'll…www.raywenderlich.com
objc.io
objc.io publishes books on advanced techniques and practices for iOS and OS X developmentwww.objc.io
iOS Dev Weekly - The best iOS development links, every Friday
Subscribe to a hand-picked round up of the best iOS development links every week. Curated by Dave Verwer and published…iosdevweekly.com
Little Bites of Cocoa - Tips and techniques for iOS and Mac development - Weekday mornings at 9:42…
Tips and techniques for iOS and Mac development - Weekday mornings at 9:42 AM. The goal of each of these 'bites' is to…littlebitesofcocoa.com
iOS Dev Tools - The Greatest iOS Development Tools
The greatest iOS development tools, including websites, desktop and mobile apps, and back-end services. Updated daily…iosdev.tools
NSHipster
NSHipster is a journal of the overlooked bits in Objective-C, Swift, and Cocoa. Updated weekly.nshipster.com
This Week in Swift
Hi there, I'm @NatashaTheRobot and I'm programmed to love #Swift! Every week, I put together a list of the best Swift…swiftnews.curated.co

Company Engineering Blogs:

A Language agnostic engineering blogs sharing their latest ideas, learnings and best practices.

All Posts | 8th Light
All Posts - 8th Light's blog is a place for software crafters to indulge their curiosities, share new ideas, and debate…8thlight.com
500px Engineering Blog
Welcome to the 500px Engineering Blog! This is where we, the engineers at 500px, share and discuss the challenges and…developers.500px.com
Airbnb Engineering - Nerds
Edit descriptionnerds.airbnb.com
BloomReach Engineering Blog
Making things workengineering.bloomreach.com
Dropbox Tech Blog
Introduction Location-specific feedback has always been fundamental to collaboration. At Dropbox, we've recognized this…blogs.dropbox.com
Code as Craft
In April of 2016 Etsy launched Pattern, a new product that gives Etsy sellers the ability to create their own hosted e…codeascraft.com
Engineering Blog
Meet the engineers who code Facebookcode.facebook.com
GitHub Engineering
The Blog of the GitHub Engineering Teamgithubengineering.com
Heroku Engineering Blog
At Heroku, we're always working towards improving operational stability with the services we offer. As we recently…engineering.heroku.com
Instagram Engineering
Stories from the people who build @Instagramengineering.instagram.com
About Tech at Instacart
Read more about tech-at-instacart. Instacart Engineering.tech.instacart.com
Lyft Engineering
Stories from Lyft Engineering.eng.lyft.com
LocalyticsEng
Join our engineers where we talk about solutions to problems presented by big data and the race for big speed.eng.localytics.com
Medium Engineering
Stories from the team who are building Medium.medium.engineering
The Netflix Tech Blog
This is a Netflix blog focused on technology and technology issues. We'll share our perspectives, decisions and…techblog.netflix.com
Code - Open Blog - The New York Times
Video publishing at The Times is growing For the past 10 years, the video publishing lifecycle at The New York Times…open.blogs.nytimes.com
Engineering at Quora
Engineers build Quora from the ground up, creating APIs and abstractions to solve challenging technical problems. This…engineering.quora.com
Labs
This is part two of a three part series on how we created a technical career path for individuals at Spotify and what…labs.spotify.com
Home
At Squarespace, our mission is to provide creative tools that help anyone bring their ideas to life. In this blog you…engineering.squarespace.com
Stripe Blog
Follow the Stripe blog for product announcements, feature updates, new countries, and technical posts about payments.stripe.com
Engineering | Twitter Blogs
In the last infrastructure blog post we focused on some of the key efficiency and optimization efforts that we've made…blog.twitter.com
Twitch Blog
The Official Blogblog.twitch.tv
Uber Engineering Blog
The work behind Uber Engineering.eng.uber.com

That’s all! Did I miss any awesome newsletter? Let me know.

Found this post useful? Kindly tap the ❤ button below! :)

This list was originally curated on Nucleus. You can checkout more engineering curations from Joel. Sign up to curate the best of what you’re reading for yourself or share with who and what matters to you.

Editor’s Note: Also check out Hacker Noon Letters :-)

