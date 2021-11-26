Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Enabling Business Operations With Computer Vision: Interview With Tanay Dixit, CPO of Wobot.ai by@wobotai

Enabling Business Operations With Computer Vision: Interview With Tanay Dixit, CPO of Wobot.ai

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Tanay Dixit is the co-founder and CPO of [Wobot.ai]. Wobot.ai provides a Video Intelligence Platform that enables businesses across food services, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and others to do more with their existing camera systems. According to Tanay: "The future of computer vision is bright, and we are still scratching the surface with deep learning"
image
Wobot Intelligence Inc Hacker Noon profile picture

@wobotai
Wobot Intelligence Inc

Wobot.ai is a Video Intelligence Platform that enables businesses to do more with their existing camera systems.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Deploying Deep Learning Models with Model Server by @wobotai
#deep-learning
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile

Tags

#computer-vision#ai#operations#business-operations#good-company#good-company-interview#founder-stories#startup
Join Hacker Noon loading