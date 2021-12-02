Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Deploying Deep Learning Models with Model Server by@wobotai

Deploying Deep Learning Models with Model Server

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A model server is a web server that hosts the deep learning model and allows it to be accessed over standard network protocols. The model server can be accessed across devices as long as they are connected via a common network. In this writeup, we will explore a part of a deployment that deals with hosting the deep learning model to make it available across the web for inference, known as model servers. In this example, we will be dealing with images: REST API request-response and gRPC API. We will first learn how to build our own, and then explore the Triton Inference Server (by Nvidia).
image
Wobot Intelligence Inc Hacker Noon profile picture

@wobotai
Wobot Intelligence Inc

Wobot.ai is a Video Intelligence Platform that enables businesses to do more with their existing camera systems.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Enabling Business Operations With Computer Vision: Interview With Tanay Dixit, CPO of Wobot.ai by @wobotai
#computer-vision
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing

Tags

#deep-learning#ai#artificial-intelligence#good-company#deep-learning-models#deploying-deep-learning-models#deployment#ai-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading