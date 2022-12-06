Elon Musk: The Visionary, Risk-Taker

After taking over as the new owner of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk claims to have liberated the social networking and microblogging site. After a protracted back-and-forth between the billionaire and the social network, the agreement was eventually finalized. After the deal was finalized, Musk tweeted, "The bird app is freed," a few hours later. Because of its bird-themed logo, Twitter is often referred to as the "bird app." Parag Agrawal, the company's CEO, as well as its CFO and head of safety, were all fired soon afterwards. In this Slogging thread, our community discusses Elon's reign so far as Twitter's new CEO. This Slogging thread is by Valentine Enedah, Mónica Freitas, Manas Goel, Teri and Janhavi Talhar occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability. Valentine Enedah Oct 28, 2022, 4:22 PM 😂 Well here we go : Elon begins his reign! https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/elon-musk-completes-44-bln-acquisition-twitter-2022-10-28/ Valentine Enedah Oct 28, 2022, 5:05 PM 😂😂😂 Well, let that sink in! Valentine Enedah Oct 28, 2022, 5:07 PM Mónica Freitas I'm so eager to hear your thoughts.😂 What's your say on his reign so far? Valentine Enedah Oct 31, 2022, 8:11 AM 😂 More on Elon: Mónica Freitas Oct 31, 2022, 3:39 PM Valentine Enedah! Did you know that Musk just gave Trump and Andrew the Misogynist permission to get back to Twitter??! Here comes the hate speech era! There are already people spreading racist ideas all over Twitter. To be honest, I'm this 👌 close to deleting my account. 😔 2 Manas Goel Oct 31, 2022, 3:40 PM Mónica Freitas I knew this was coming 😂 Mónica Freitas Oct 31, 2022, 3:49 PM Musk is another in-cell waiting to come out. Sorry guys :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: 2 Valentine Enedah Oct 31, 2022, 5:38 PM Mónica Freitas Wow, that's crazy. I actually saw pictures of Trump on a bird. That makes a lot of sense now. This is quite sad actually. Let's hope it doesn't get to the extreme. He shouldn't have allowed Trump back on twitter. Valentine Enedah Oct 31, 2022, 5:39 PM Mónica Freitas This is just the beginning😂 Mónica Freitas Oct 31, 2022, 5:59 PM May the luck be ever in your favour #twitterhungergames Valentine Enedah Oct 31, 2022, 7:04 PM Mónica Freitas We still need you on twitter for stability. Mónica Freitas Nov 1, 2022, 12:35 PM True but if more and more people leave Twitter, that sends a message Valentine Enedah Nov 1, 2022, 3:38 PM Mónica Freitas Yeah and plus Elon proposed a $20 subscription for verified accounts on Twitter. He later proposed an $8 fee. Link: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1587312517679878144?s=20&t=Ka-JaoQbcfGe0uiWI3uLGA Teri Nov 2, 2022, 1:47 PM Paying to remain verified would be wild. :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: 1 Valentine Enedah Nov 2, 2022, 3:50 PM Teri Actually, even fraudsters would pay to be verified. No one to trust. 😂 1 Mónica Freitas Nov 9, 2022, 11:33 AM Valentine Enedah way to make money, Musk! Plus, the massive lay off of employees has just started. It's going to be a wild wild west from now on 💚 2 Valentine Enedah Nov 9, 2022, 3:53 PM Mónica Freitas Really wild! Meta sacked over 11000 employees. Janhavi Talhar Nov 10, 2022, 3:39 AM Valentine Enedah They don't have as such verification process, you get a blue tick if you paid. So anyone can enter the community and call themselves an expert if they have money to pay. Valentine Enedah Nov 10, 2022, 10:55 AM Janhavi Talhar Exactly! I hope it makes sense in the long run cause for now, anybody can get a blue tick with $8 dollars. Valentine Enedah Nov 11, 2022, 1:45 PM More on ELON😂 Valentine Enedah Nov 15, 2022, 9:29 AM Elon just being elon.😂 Mónica Freitas Nov 23, 2022, 3:25 PM Oh wow... Meta and Twitter had big dev teams... if they're both firing left and right I can't imagine what will be of these people - all left out in the cold because of some eccentric boss (the current economy can be part of the reason but as we know, it's not the only thing to blame) Valentine Enedah Nov 23, 2022, 5:03 PM Mónica Freitas It's actually going to be a problem. Imaging someone of 6 years applying for the same role as someone with just 2 years experience. It's chaotic! Mónica Freitas Nov 29, 2022, 2:36 PM Valentine Enedah, it's not easy. There are people who have been working in the industry for years but will still be looked down on because since they were fired, that must speak to their level of professionalism. Or women programmers who may see their chances reduced to get a new job because they're older, so they must be close to being mothers and that brings extras costs to businesses. Valentine Enedah Nov 29, 2022, 2:51 PM Mónica Freitas Actually, I didn't think so deeply into it to this extent. This indeed is really sad. I hope Elon knows what he is doing!