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Educational Byte: Cryptocurrency Mining and Centralization Issues

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byObyte@obyte

A ledger without middlemen

January 9th, 2025
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web3#crypto-mining#asic-mining#crypto-mining-farms#pool-mining#censorship#obyte#centralized-mining#good-company

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