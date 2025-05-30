Eduardo Duarte Brings Revolutionary Musical Vision to Black Rock Desert

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 30th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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media#immersive-music-experience#eduardo-duarte#black-rock-desert#live-performance-innovation#art-car-concert#music-and-visual-art#desert-music-festival#good-company

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