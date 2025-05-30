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A Breakthrough in Storage Analytics: How Rohit Sindhu's Patent Enables Nanosecond-Level NVMe Latency

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 30th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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cloud#nvme-latency#rohit-sindhu#fpga-storage-analytics#pcie-snooping#storage-performance#us11237760b2#cxl-storage#good-company

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