Eclipse 2020 IoT Developer Survey

@ joana204 Joana Marketing Manager for IoT & Edge Computing at the Eclipse Foundation

On May 12, the Eclipse Foundation launched the sixth edition of the IoT Developer Survey. We encourage developers in the IoT open source ecosystem to add your voice to the IoT Developer Survey to help the industry gain the broadest possible view of the state of IoT technologies in the context of commercial IoT!

This year’s edition of the survey will provide essential insights into gaining a better understanding of the IoT industry landscape, the requirements and priorities IoT developers are facing, and how these trends will impact businesses and shape strategic business opportunities for software vendors, hardware manufacturers, service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), enterprises of all sizes and individual developers in the IoT open source ecosystem. The survey results also help the IoT community at the Eclipse Foundation better understand the top industry focus areas and priorities for future project releases.

For the first time, the survey introduces Edge Computing questions, which will provide a solid framework for how developers implement Edge Computing technologies into their IoT solutions.

Contribute to shaping the IoT open source ecosystem!

I encourage developers in the IoT open source ecosystem to add your voice to the IoT Developer Survey to help the industry gain the broadest possible view of the state of IoT technologies in the context of commercial IoT! It takes less than 10 minutes to complete the survey.

Note: The survey is completely anonymous. The data collected is used solely for the purpose of this survey and will not be shared with any third parties. The email address shared in the survey will be used only for sending the survey results after the survey analysis is completed.

Share this story @ joana204 Joana Read my stories Marketing Manager for IoT & Edge Computing at the Eclipse Foundation

Tags