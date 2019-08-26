E43 - The Future of Blockchain and Crypto with Writer, Noam Levenson

Episode 43 of the Hacker Noon Podcast: An interview with Writer, Noam Levenson.
Listen to the interview on iTunes, or Google Podcast, or watch on YouTube. In this episode Hacker Noon Producer, Derek Bernard interviews Writer, Noam Levenson. Topics discussed are around the current and future global effects of cryptocurrency on the economy and the world community.
"I think this is kind of a larger question that people sometimes approach in the wrong way"
“I am not sure that in these kinds of cases centralization is necessarily bad. I think the important question is not that it's decentralized or centralized. It’s that the potential for a monopoly is impossible.”