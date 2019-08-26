E43 - The Future of Blockchain and Crypto with Writer, Noam Levenson

Episode 43 of the Hacker Noon Podcast: An interview with Writer, Noam Levenson.

"I think this is kind of a larger question that people sometimes approach in the wrong way"

“I am not sure that in these kinds of cases centralization is necessarily bad. I think the important question is not that it's decentralized or centralized. It’s that the potential for a monopoly is impossible.”

— Noam Levenson