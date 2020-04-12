E2E Testing of Excel Downloads with Cypress

Recently while working on a project, I had to create a functionality where users can download an excel file consisting of some data.

In this process, since I am a big fan of E2E Testing with Cypress.io , I decided to write a test suite that could make sure that the excel is being downloaded correctly and also consists of the correct data that our users would expect.

This article assumes a basic understanding of cypress.

📦 Installation

dashboard-ui , create a new folder in it named e2e . 1) Assuming you have a repo named, create a new folder in it named

cd into that folder and execute the following commands inside it 2)into that folder and execute the following commands inside it

npm init npm install cypress --save-dev

package.json and updating your scripts to the following: 3) Update the project’s scripts by openingand updating your scripts to the following:

"scripts" : { "cy:run" : "cypress run --headless -b chrome" , "cy:open" : "cypress open" }

4) You should also see some default folders and files created by cypress for you after you have installed cypress.

integration folder. 5) The test that we will write will go insidefolder.

⚙️ Functionality

download template button, which can download an excel file comprising of some data in it. For the sake of simplicity, let's say our application only has one feature where users can click on abutton, which can download an excel file comprising of some data in it.

On click of the download template button a file gets downloaded which looks something like this:

Demo

🧪 E2E Testing

integration folder with the name ExcelDownload.spec.js . 1) Create a new file insidefolder with the name

2) Inside this file our test would first start with checking for existence of our button and then we will click on it.

cy.get( "[data-test-id=export-template-btn" ) .should( "be.visible" ) .click();

3) After clicking on it, the file should ideally have been downloaded and now we need to somehow read that file and check if it exists and also check if it consists of the right data in it.

4) To do that, we will first need to install another npm package which can parse the excel and convert it to a json

npm install node-xlsx --save-dev

plugins/index.js file we will create a new task 5) After this inside yourfile we will create a new task

const xlsx = require ( "node-xlsx" ).default; const fs = require ( "fs" ); const path = require ( "path" ); module .exports = ( on, config ) => { // `on` is used to hook into various events Cypress emits on( "task" , { parseXlsx({ filePath }) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { try { const jsonData = xlsx.parse(fs.readFileSync(filePath)); resolve(jsonData); } catch (e) { reject(e); } }); } }); };

This function will parse our excel file and convert it to json.

6) Finally let’s complete our test for excel file download

// data to check against const data = [ "id" , "config_sku" , "simple_sku" , "fallback_type" , "field" , "value" , "command" ]; // check for existence of the button on the ui and then click it cy.get( "[data-test-id=export-template-btn" ) .should( "be.visible" ) .click(); // arbitrary wait so that the download can complete cy.wait( 2000 ); // call the parseXlsx task we created above to parse the excel and return data as json cy.parseXlsx( "/Users/Downloads/overrides-template.xlsx" ).then( jsonData => { // finally we write the assertion rule to check if that data matches the data we expected the excel file to have. expect(jsonData[ 0 ].data[ 0 ]).to.eqls(data); } );

7) With this we can be sure that our excel download functionality is working as expected.

Test Execution

8) The only caveat here is how do you know the download path for your CI/CD Pipeline or how can you change that path to something else.

plugins/index.js file we will create another task. The solution to that is built into cypress. Again insidefile we will create another task.

on( "before:browser:launch" , (browser = {}, launchOptions) => { const downloadDirectory = path.join(__dirname, '..' , 'excelDownloads' ) if (browser.family === 'chromium' ) { launchOptions.preferences.default[ 'download' ] = { default_directory : downloadDirectory } } return launchOptions; });

excelDownloads inside of cypress folder. Here we are changing the default directory of download to a directory namedinside of cypress folder.

💡 Conclusion

In conclusion, E2E tests are really important for every app and you should write one too because this is the closest you can get to test how an actual user will use your application.

Sleep better at night with e2e tests and cypress.io

🚀 References

