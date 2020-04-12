E2E Testing of Excel Downloads with Cypress

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
section and following some of the getting started guides.
, create a new folder in it named
dashboard-ui
.
e2e
into that folder and execute the following commands inside it
cd
npm init
npm install cypress --save-dev
and updating your scripts to the following:
package.json
"scripts": {
"cy:run": "cypress run --headless -b chrome",
"cy:open": "cypress open"
}
folder.
integration
button, which can download an excel file comprising of some data in it.
download template
folder with the name
integration
.
ExcelDownload.spec.js
cy.get("[data-test-id=export-template-btn")
.should("be.visible")
.click();
npm install node-xlsx --save-dev
file we will create a new task
plugins/index.js
const xlsx = require("node-xlsx").default;
const fs = require("fs");
const path = require("path");
module.exports = (on, config) => {
// `on` is used to hook into various events Cypress emits
on("task", {
parseXlsx({ filePath }) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
try {
const jsonData = xlsx.parse(fs.readFileSync(filePath));
resolve(jsonData);
} catch (e) {
reject(e);
}
});
}
});
};
// data to check against
const data = [
"id",
"config_sku",
"simple_sku",
"fallback_type",
"field",
"value",
"command"
];
// check for existence of the button on the ui and then click it
cy.get("[data-test-id=export-template-btn")
.should("be.visible")
.click();
// arbitrary wait so that the download can complete
cy.wait(2000);
// call the parseXlsx task we created above to parse the excel and return data as json
cy.parseXlsx("/Users/Downloads/overrides-template.xlsx").then(
jsonData => {
// finally we write the assertion rule to check if that data matches the data we expected the excel file to have.
expect(jsonData[0].data[0]).to.eqls(data);
}
);
file we will create another task.
plugins/index.js
on("before:browser:launch", (browser = {}, launchOptions) => {
const downloadDirectory = path.join(__dirname, '..', 'excelDownloads')
if (browser.family === 'chromium') {
launchOptions.preferences.default['download'] = { default_directory: downloadDirectory }
}
return launchOptions;
});
inside of cypress folder.
excelDownloads
