Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Drowning in Information, Gasping for Knowledge by@gtdigital

Drowning in Information, Gasping for Knowledge

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The Internet of Things has permeated both commercial and consumer products and services producing a vast amount of information. The intersection of the physical and cyber worlds includes everything from QR codes to video doorbells, wearables, and “smart” refrigerators. As more robotic, cloud, and IoT technologies are appearing, they only produce more data. The number of open and public violent events is challenging our public safety professionals as they try to be preventative rather than reactive. It is important to be able to correlate data from multiple disparate sources in different formats and types in a single display.
image
GT Digital Ltd. Hacker Noon profile picture

@gtdigital
GT Digital Ltd.

We connect the dots discovering threats Helping to PREVENT violent attacks on the public and community.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
The NFT Artist Who Wants People To Make Decisions For “The Presidents” by @AmadeoGlobal
#nft-art
New SOTA Image Captioning: ClipCap by @whatsai
#artificial-intelligence
We Built a Crypto Trading Algo Based on AI Sentiment Analysis by @pantherquant
#artificial-intelligence
Solving Access to Finance for Underserved Communities: Interview with Supratik Mukherjee by @caminofinancial
#product-management

Tags

#big-data-analytics#artificial-intelligence#cognitive-computing#threat-intelligence#information-and-knowledge#converged-security-information#osint
Join Hacker Noon loading