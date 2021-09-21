Drowning in Information, Gasping for Knowledge

The Internet of Things has permeated both commercial and consumer products and services producing a vast amount of information. The intersection of the physical and cyber worlds includes everything from QR codes to video doorbells, wearables, and “smart” refrigerators. As more robotic, cloud, and IoT technologies are appearing, they only produce more data. The number of open and public violent events is challenging our public safety professionals as they try to be preventative rather than reactive. It is important to be able to correlate data from multiple disparate sources in different formats and types in a single display.