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Driving the Future of Autonomy and Smart Infrastructure: Mohini Todkari’s Geospatial Breakthroughs

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

October 4th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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futurism#mohini-todkari-geospatial#geospatial-innovations-2025#location-intelligence#smart-cities#autonomous-vehicle-mapping#geospatial-technology-leader#gis-data-integration-arcgis#good-company

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