Dragon's Dogma 2 Announced by Capcom During Anniversary Celebration

0 Earlier this week, Capcom and Dragon's Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno announced the greatly anticipated Dragon's Dogma 2. The announcement was made in a special 10 Years of Dragon's Dogma Developer Video.

The sequel is currently in the works and being built with Capcom's RE ENGINE. Along with the sequel announcement, a reveal logo for Dragon's Dogma 2 was also shown.

First released in May 2012 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Dragon's Dogma was an overall success for Capcom, receiving strong reviews and selling over one million copies worldwide. An expansion for the game, Dark Arisen, was later released in 2013. It was also later adapted into an anime series released on Netflix in September 2020.

DRAGON'S DOGMA 2 IS IN THE WORKS WITH ORIGINAL DIRECTOR HIDEAKI ITSUNO

In the developer video, Itsuno discussed how pen-and-paper RPGs ushered him into the world of high fantasy and role-playing games. This is what inspired his passion project in Dragon's Dogma. After working on such Capcom games as Devil May Cry 3 and 4, he was finally able to return to his passion project in Dragon's Dogma, which is best known for its fan-favorite Pawn System to keep the game as a single-player experience, while also allowing players to connect to one another and sharing AI companions that they create and train.

Dragon's Dogma 2 was a surprise reveal for the video. Besides Itsuno, the development team will also include original team veterans Daigo Ikeno and Kenichi Suzuki. Per Capcom, more details on the upcoming sequel will be shared in the near future.

In the video, Itsuno and his team members took off their jackets to reveal shirts with the new logo. He noted, "Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently in development." He added, "Everyone in the development team is currently hard at work creating a game that we hope you will enjoy!" He finished by telling fans, "Please look forward to it!"

You can check out the 10 Years of Dragon's Dogma video announcing Dragon's Dogma 2 in the player below:

