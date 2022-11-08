Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Doubt is Essential in Debuggingby@shai.almog

    Doubt is Essential in Debugging

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    If you don't have doubt then you're probably a bad dev. Doubt is good. It means self inspection and elasticity in a field where things always change.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Doubt is Essential in Debugging
    tech-stories#doubt#confidence#debugging
    Shai Almog HackerNoon profile picture

    @shai.almog

    Shai Almog

    Receive Stories from @shai.almog

    react to story with heart
    Shai Almog HackerNoon profile picture
    by Shai Almog @shai.almog.Author, DevRel, Blogger, Open Source Hacker, Java Rockstar, Conference Speaker, Instructor and Entrepreneur
    Debug Agent

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Quiet Quitting is About Loyalty
    Published at Sep 21, 2022 by shai.almog #work
    Article Thumbnail
    The Art of Procrastination: How Coders Master the Craft While Pretending to Work
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by dominicdamoah #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Do You Know What Your Code Is up to at 2 Am?
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by shai.almog #debugging
    Article Thumbnail
    Companion for working with Laravel — Telescope
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by sercit #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Debugging Like a Pro: A Process of Isolating Assumptions
    Published at Aug 15, 2023 by shai.almog #java
    Article Thumbnail
    Letting Go of Rejection: How to Free Yourself From the Trap of Approval
    Published at Aug 06, 2023 by scott-d.-clary #personal-development
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa