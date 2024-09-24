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Don’t Push to Production on Friday. Yet.

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byViktor Didenchuk@viktordidenchuk

Product Manager

September 24th, 2024
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Viktor Didenchuk@viktordidenchuk

Product Manager

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TOPICS

product-management#product-development#software-development#coding-life#release-management-process#testing-in-production#production-management#bugs#software-bugs

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