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The Rabbit Hole: Local Optimizations That Harm

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byViktor Didenchuk@viktordidenchuk

Product Manager

July 17th, 2024
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Viktor Didenchuk@viktordidenchuk

Product Manager

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product-management#agile#software-development#process-design#jira#scrum#optimization#jira-workflow#scrum-guide

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