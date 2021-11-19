Dolby.io Connects With the JavaScript Community With a Virtual Workshop at CascadiaJS Conference

In many JavaScript circles, [CascadiaJS is the Pacific Northwest’s premier JavaScript Conference. The Dolby.io event held on November 3rd and 4th was a hybrid event, a virtual conference progressively enhanced with in-person events in Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver, BC. The organizers did an amazing job of bringing together. dozens of technologies to make the experience feel like an in person event. The real magic happened when two or more avatars were in close proximity and a spontaneous video and audio conference was spawned.