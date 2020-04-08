Doing First Steps with the Kubernetes Operator

Solution Architect | Technical Content Writer
An operator is a software extension that uses custom resources (extension of the Kubernetes API) to manage complex applications on behalf of users.
:
kind-es-cluster.yaml
kind: Cluster
apiVersion: kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4
nodes:
- role: control-plane
- role: worker
- role: worker
command followed by the
create cluster
flag and the name of the configuration file:
--config
kind create cluster --config kind-es-cluster.yaml
Creating cluster "kind" ...
✓ Ensuring node image (kindest/node:v1.16.3) 🖼
✓ Preparing nodes 📦
✓ Writing configuration 📜
✓ Starting control-plane 🕹️
✓ Installing CNI 🔌
✓ Installing StorageClass 💾
✓ Joining worker nodes 🚜
Set kubectl context to "kind-kind"
You can now use your cluster with:
kubectl cluster-info --context kind-kind
Have a nice day! 👋
kubectl cluster-info
Kubernetes master is running at https://127.0.0.1:53519
KubeDNS is running at https://127.0.0.1:53519/api/v1/namespaces/kube-system/services/kube-dns:dns/proxy
To further debug and diagnose cluster problems, use 'kubectl cluster-info dump'.
curl -sL https://github.com/operator-framework/operator-lifecycle-manager/releases/download/0.13.0/install.sh | bash -s 0.13.0
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/clusterserviceversions.operators.coreos.com created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/installplans.operators.coreos.com created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/subscriptions.operators.coreos.com created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/catalogsources.operators.coreos.com created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/operatorgroups.operators.coreos.com created
namespace/olm created
namespace/operators created
clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/system:controller:operator-lifecycle-manager created
serviceaccount/olm-operator-serviceaccount created
clusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/olm-operator-binding-olm created
deployment.apps/olm-operator created
deployment.apps/catalog-operator created
clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/aggregate-olm-edit created
clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/aggregate-olm-view created
operatorgroup.operators.coreos.com/global-operators created
operatorgroup.operators.coreos.com/olm-operators created
clusterserviceversion.operators.coreos.com/packageserver created
catalogsource.operators.coreos.com/operatorhubio-catalog created
Waiting for deployment "olm-operator" rollout to finish: 0 of 1 updated replicas are available...
deployment "olm-operator" successfully rolled out
deployment "catalog-operator" successfully rolled out
Package server phase: Installing
Package server phase: Succeeded
deployment "packageserver" successfully rolled out
kubectl apply -f https://download.elastic.co/downloads/eck/1.0.0/all-in-one.yaml
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/apmservers.apm.k8s.elastic.co created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co created
customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/kibanas.kibana.k8s.elastic.co created
clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/elastic-operator created
clusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/elastic-operator created
namespace/elastic-system created
statefulset.apps/elastic-operator created
serviceaccount/elastic-operator created
validatingwebhookconfiguration.admissionregistration.k8s.io/elastic-webhook.k8s.elastic.co created
service/elastic-webhook-server created
secret/elastic-webhook-server-cert created
kubectl get CustomResourceDefinition
NAME CREATED AT
apmservers.apm.k8s.elastic.co 2020-01-29T07:02:24Z
catalogsources.operators.coreos.com 2020-01-29T06:59:21Z
clusterserviceversions.operators.coreos.com 2020-01-29T06:59:20Z
elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co 2020-01-29T07:02:24Z
installplans.operators.coreos.com 2020-01-29T06:59:20Z
kibanas.kibana.k8s.elastic.co 2020-01-29T07:02:25Z
operatorgroups.operators.coreos.com 2020-01-29T06:59:21Z
subscriptions.operators.coreos.com 2020-01-29T06:59:20Z
command followed by the name of the CRD:
kubectl describe CustomResourceDefinition
kubectl describe CustomResourceDefinition elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co
Name: elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co
Namespace:
Labels: <none>
Annotations: kubectl.kubernetes.io/last-applied-configuration:
{"apiVersion":"apiextensions.k8s.io/v1beta1","kind":"CustomResourceDefinition","metadata":{"annotations":{},"creationTimestamp":null,"name...
API Version: apiextensions.k8s.io/v1
Kind: CustomResourceDefinition
Metadata:
Creation Timestamp: 2020-01-29T07:02:24Z
Generation: 1
Resource Version: 1074
Self Link: /apis/apiextensions.k8s.io/v1/customresourcedefinitions/elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co
UID: 2332769c-ead3-4208-b6bd-68b8cfcb3692
Spec:
Conversion:
Strategy: None
Group: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co
Names:
Categories:
elastic
Kind: Elasticsearch
List Kind: ElasticsearchList
Plural: elasticsearches
Short Names:
es
Singular: elasticsearch
Preserve Unknown Fields: true
Scope: Namespaced
Versions:
Additional Printer Columns:
Json Path: .status.health
Name: health
Type: string
Description: Available nodes
Json Path: .status.availableNodes
kubectl -n elastic-system logs -f statefulset.apps/elastic-operator
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.656Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting workers","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"license-controller","worker count":1}
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.757Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting EventSource","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"elasticsearch-controller","source":"kind source: /, Kind="}
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.758Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting EventSource","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"elasticsearch-controller","source":"kind source: /, Kind="}
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.759Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting EventSource","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"elasticsearch-controller","source":"channel source: 0xc00003a870"}
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.759Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting Controller","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"elasticsearch-controller"}
{"level":"info","@timestamp":"2020-01-27T14:57:57.760Z","logger":"controller-runtime.controller","message":"Starting workers","ver":"1.0.0-6881438d","controller":"elasticsearch-controller","worker count":1}
namespace with:
elastic-system
kubectl get pods -n elastic-system
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
elastic-operator-0 1/1 Running 0 11m
before moving on.
Running
with the following content:
elastic-search-cluster.yaml
apiVersion: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/v1
kind: Elasticsearch
metadata:
name: quickstart
spec:
version: 7.5.2
nodeSets:
- name: default
count: 2
config:
node.master: true
node.data: true
node.ingest: true
node.store.allow_mmap: false
parameter specifies the Elasticsearch version the Operator will deploy
version
parameter sets the number of database nodes. Make sure it's not greater than the number of nodes in your Kubernetes cluster.
count
kubectl apply -f elastic-search-cluster.yaml
elasticsearch.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/quickstart created
kubectl get elasticsearch
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE
quickstart unknown 7.5.2 3m51s
status has not been reported yet. It takes a few minutes for the process to complete. Then, the
HEALTH
status will show as
HEALTH
:
green
kubectl get elasticsearch
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE
quickstart green 2 7.5.2 Ready 8m47s
kubectl get pods --selector='elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/cluster-name=quickstart'
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
quickstart-es-default-0 1/1 Running 0 9m18s
quickstart-es-default-1 1/1 Running 0 9m18s
command to see it:
kubectl get service
kubectl get service quickstart-es-http
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
quickstart-es-http ClusterIP 10.103.196.28 <none> 9200/TCP 15m
to port 9200 of the pod running the
localhost:9200
service, type the following command in a new terminal window:
quickstart-es-http
kubectl port-forward service/quickstart-es-http 9200
Forwarding from 127.0.0.1:9200 -> 9200
Forwarding from [::1]:9200 -> 9200
user is stored in a Kubernetes secret. Use the following command to retrieve the password, and save it into an environment variable called
elastic
:
PASSWORD
PASSWORD=$(kubectl get secret quickstart-es-elastic-user -o=jsonpath='{.data.elastic}' | base64 --decode)
to make a request:
curl
curl -u "elastic:$PASSWORD" -k "https://localhost:9200"
{
"name" : "quickstart-es-default-0",
"cluster_name" : "quickstart",
"cluster_uuid" : "g0_1Vk9iQoGwFWYdzUqfig",
"version" : {
"number" : "7.5.2",
"build_flavor" : "default",
"build_type" : "docker",
"build_hash" : "8bec50e1e0ad29dad5653712cf3bb580cd1afcdf",
"build_date" : "2020-01-15T12:11:52.313576Z",
"build_snapshot" : false,
"lucene_version" : "8.3.0",
"minimum_wire_compatibility_version" : "6.8.0",
"minimum_index_compatibility_version" : "6.0.0-beta1"
},
"tagline" : "You Know, for Search"
}
with the following content:
kibana.yaml
apiVersion: kibana.k8s.elastic.co/v1
kind: Kibana
metadata:
name: quickstart
spec:
version: 7.5.1
count: 1
elasticsearchRef:
name: quickstart
podTemplate:
metadata:
labels:
foo: kibana
spec:
containers:
- name: kibana
resources:
requests:
memory: 1Gi
cpu: 0.5
limits:
memory: 1Gi
cpu: 1
command to create a Kibana cluster:
kubectl apply
kubectl apply -f kibana.yaml
kibana.kibana.k8s.elastic.co/quickstart created
kubectl get kibana
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION AGE
quickstart 7.5.1 3s
status hasn't been reported yet.
HEALTH
status will show as green:
HEALTH
kubectl get kibana
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION AGE
quickstart green 1 7.5.1 104s
command:
kubectl get pods
kubectl get pod --selector='kibana.k8s.elastic.co/name=quickstart'
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
quickstart-kb-7578b8d8fc-ftvbz 1/1 Running 0 70s
service for Kibana. You can retrieve it like this:
ClusterIP
kubectl get service quickstart-kb-http
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
quickstart-kb-http ClusterIP 10.98.126.75 <none> 5601/TCP 11m
kubectl port-forward service/quickstart-kb-http 5601
Forwarding from 127.0.0.1:5601 -> 5601
Forwarding from [::1]:5601 -> 5601
user. You've already saved it into an environment variable called
elastic
in Step 3 of the Verify Your Elasticsearch Installation section. You can now display it with:
PASSWORD
echo $PASSWORD
vrfr6b6v4687hnldrc72kb4q
but yours will be different.
vrfr6b6v4687hnldrc72kb4q
username and the password you retrieved earlier:
elastic
in your
nodeSets.count: 1
file. Your spec should look like this:
elasticsearch.yaml
apiVersion: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/v1
kind: Elasticsearch
metadata:
name: quickstart
spec:
version: 7.5.2
nodeSets:
- name: default
count: 1
config:
node.master: true
node.data: true
node.ingest: true
node.store.allow_mmap: false
kubectl apply -f elastic-search.yaml
elasticsearch.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/quickstart configured
kubectl get elasticsearch
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE
quickstart green 1 7.5.2 ApplyingChanges 56m
kubectl get pods --selector='elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/cluster-name=quickstart'
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
quickstart-es-default-0 1/1 Running 0 58m
in your
nodeSets.count: 2
file:
elasticsearch.yaml
apiVersion: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/v1
kind: Elasticsearch
metadata:
name: quickstart
spec:
version: 7.5.2
nodeSets:
- name: default
count: 3
config:
node.master: true
node.data: true
node.ingest: true
node.store.allow_mmap: false
kubectl get elasticsearch
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE
quickstart green 1 7.5.2 ApplyingChanges 61m
column will show as
PHASE
:
Ready
kubectl get elasticsearch
NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE
quickstart green 2 7.5.2 Ready 68m