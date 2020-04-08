Doing First Steps with the Kubernetes Operator

This article demonstrates how you can use the Operator Lifecycle Manager to deploy a Kubernetes Operator to your cluster. Then, you will use the Operator to spin up an Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes (ECK) cluster.

An operator is a software extension that uses custom resources (extension of the Kubernetes API) to manage complex applications on behalf of users.

The artifacts that come with an operator are:

A set of CRDs that extend the behavior of the cluster without making any change in the codeA controller that supervises the CRDs, and performs various activities such as spinning up a pod, take a backup, and so on.

The complexity encapsulated within an Operator can vary, as shown in the below diagram:

Prerequisites

A Kubernetes cluster (v1.7 or newer) with a control plane and two workers. If you don’t have a running Kubernetes cluster, refer to the Create a Kubernetes Cluster with Kind section below.

Create a Kubernetes Cluster with Kind (Optional)

Kind is a tool for running local Kubernetes clusters using Docker container "nodes". Follow the steps in this section if you don't have a running Kubernetes cluster:

1. Install kind by following the steps from the Kind Quick Start page.

kind-es-cluster.yaml : 2. Place the following spec into a file named

kind: Cluster apiVersion: kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4 nodes: - role: control-plane - role: worker - role: worker

create cluster command followed by the --config flag and the name of the configuration file: 3. Create a cluster with a control plane and two worker nodes by running the Kindcommand followed by theflag and the name of the configuration file:

kind create cluster --config kind-es-cluster.yaml

Creating cluster "kind" ... ✓ Ensuring node image (kindest/node:v1 .16 .3 ) 🖼 ✓ Preparing nodes 📦 ✓ Writing configuration 📜 ✓ Starting control-plane 🕹️ ✓ Installing CNI 🔌 ✓ Installing StorageClass 💾 ✓ Joining worker nodes 🚜 Set kubectl context to "kind-kind" You can now use your cluster with : kubectl cluster-info --context kind-kind Have a nice day! 👋

4. At this point, you can retrieve the list of services that were started on your cluster:

kubectl cluster-info

Kubernetes master is running at https: //127.0.0.1:53519 KubeDNS is running at https: //127.0.0.1:53519/api/v1/namespaces/kube-system/services/kube-dns:dns/proxy To further debug and diagnose cluster problems, use 'kubectl cluster-info dump' .

Install the Operator Lifecycle Manager

In this section, you'll install the Operator Lifecycle Manager ("OLM"), a tool that helps you manage the Operators deployed to your cluster in an automated fashion.

1. Run the following commands to install OLM:

curl -sL https: //github.com/operator-framework/operator-lifecycle-manager/releases/download/0.13.0/install.sh | bash -s 0.13.0

customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/clusterserviceversions.operators.coreos.com created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/installplans.operators.coreos.com created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/subscriptions.operators.coreos.com created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/catalogsources.operators.coreos.com created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/operatorgroups.operators.coreos.com created namespace/olm created namespace/operators created clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/system:controller:operator-lifecycle-manager created serviceaccount/olm-operator-serviceaccount created clusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/olm-operator-binding-olm created deployment.apps/olm-operator created deployment.apps/catalog-operator created clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/aggregate-olm-edit created clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/aggregate-olm-view created operatorgroup.operators.coreos.com/global-operators created operatorgroup.operators.coreos.com/olm-operators created clusterserviceversion.operators.coreos.com/packageserver created catalogsource.operators.coreos.com/operatorhubio-catalog created Waiting for deployment "olm-operator" rollout to finish: 0 of 1 updated replicas are available... deployment "olm-operator" successfully rolled out deployment "catalog-operator" successfully rolled out Package server phase: Installing Package server phase: Succeeded deployment "packageserver" successfully rolled out

Install the ECK Operator

The ECK Operator provides support for managing and monitoring multiple clusters, upgrading to new stack versions, scaling cluster capacity, etc. This section walks through installing the ECK Operator to your Kubernetes cluster:

1. Enter the following kubectl apply command to install the ECK Operator:

kubectl apply -f https: //download.elastic.co/downloads/eck/1.0.0/all-in-one.yaml

customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/apmservers.apm.k8s.elastic.co created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/kibanas.kibana.k8s.elastic.co created clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/elastic-operator created clusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/elastic-operator created namespace/elastic-system created statefulset.apps/elastic-operator created serviceaccount/elastic-operator created validatingwebhookconfiguration.admissionregistration.k8s.io/elastic-webhook.k8s.elastic.co created service/elastic-webhook-server created secret/elastic-webhook-server-cert created

2. Remember that the ECK Operator is a Kubernetes resource. Thus, you can display it by using the following command:

kubectl get CustomResourceDefinition

NAME CREATED AT apmservers.apm.k8s.elastic.co 2020 -01 -29 T07: 02 : 24 Z catalogsources.operators.coreos.com 2020 -01 -29 T06: 59 : 21 Z clusterserviceversions.operators.coreos.com 2020 -01 -29 T06: 59 : 20 Z elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co 2020 -01 -29 T07: 02 : 24 Z installplans.operators.coreos.com 2020 -01 -29 T06: 59 : 20 Z kibanas.kibana.k8s.elastic.co 2020 -01 -29 T07: 02 : 25 Z operatorgroups.operators.coreos.com 2020 -01 -29 T06: 59 : 21 Z subscriptions.operators.coreos.com 2020 -01 -29 T06: 59 : 20 Z

kubectl describe CustomResourceDefinition command followed by the name of the CRD: 3. To see more details about a specific CRD, run thecommand followed by the name of the CRD:

kubectl describe CustomResourceDefinition elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co

Name: elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co Namespace: Labels: < none > Annotations: kubectl.kubernetes.io/last-applied-configuration: {"apiVersion":"apiextensions.k8s.io/v1beta1","kind":"CustomResourceDefinition","metadata":{"annotations":{},"creationTimestamp":null,"name... API Version: apiextensions.k8s.io/v1 Kind: CustomResourceDefinition Metadata: Creation Timestamp: 2020-01-29T07:02:24Z Generation: 1 Resource Version: 1074 Self Link: /apis/apiextensions.k8s.io/v1/customresourcedefinitions/elasticsearches.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co UID: 2332769c-ead3-4208-b6bd-68b8cfcb3692 Spec: Conversion: Strategy: None Group: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co Names: Categories: elastic Kind: Elasticsearch List Kind: ElasticsearchList Plural: elasticsearches Short Names: es Singular: elasticsearch Preserve Unknown Fields: true Scope: Namespaced Versions: Additional Printer Columns: Json Path: .status.health Name: health Type: string Description: Available nodes Json Path: .status.availableNodes

This above output was truncated for brevity.

4. You check the progress of the installation with:

kubectl -n elastic-system logs -f statefulset.apps/elastic-operator

{ "level" : "info" , "@timestamp" : "2020-01-27T14:57:57.656Z" , "logger" : "controller-runtime.controller" , "message" : "Starting workers" , "ver" : "1.0.0-6881438d" , "controller" : "license-controller" , "worker count" : 1 } { "level" : "info" , "@timestamp" : "2020-01-27T14:57:57.757Z" , "logger" : "controller-runtime.controller" , "message" : "Starting EventSource" , "ver" : "1.0.0-6881438d" , "controller" : "elasticsearch-controller" , "source" : "kind source: /, Kind=" } { "level" : "info" , "@timestamp" : "2020-01-27T14:57:57.758Z" , "logger" : "controller-runtime.controller" , "message" : "Starting EventSource" , "ver" : "1.0.0-6881438d" , "controller" : "elasticsearch-controller" , "source" : "kind source: /, Kind=" } { "level" : "info" , "@timestamp" : "2020-01-27T14:57:57.759Z" , "logger" : "controller-runtime.controller" , "message" : "Starting EventSource" , "ver" : "1.0.0-6881438d" , "controller" : "elasticsearch-controller" , "source" : "channel source: 0xc00003a870" } { "level" : "info" , "@timestamp" : "2020-01-27T14:57:57.759Z" , "logger" : "controller-runtime.controller" , "message" : "Starting Controller" , "ver" : "1.0.0-6881438d" , "controller" : "elasticsearch-controller" } { "level" : "info" , "@timestamp" : "2020-01-27T14:57:57.760Z" , "logger" : "controller-runtime.controller" , "message" : "Starting workers" , "ver" : "1.0.0-6881438d" , "controller" : "elasticsearch-controller" , "worker count" : 1 }





5. List the pods running in the elastic-system namespace with: Note that the above output was truncated for brevity.5. List the pods running in thenamespace with:

kubectl get pods -n elastic-system

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE elastic-operator -0 1 / 1 Running 0 11 m

Running before moving on. Make sure the status isbefore moving on.

Deploy an Elasticsearch Cluster

In this section, we'll walk you through the process of deploying an Elasticsearch cluster with the Kubernetes Operator.

elastic-search-cluster.yaml with the following content: 1. Create a file calledwith the following content:

apiVersion: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/v1 kind: Elasticsearch metadata: name: quickstart spec: version: 7.5 .2 nodeSets: - name: default count: 2 config: node.master: true node.data: true node.ingest: true node.store.allow_mmap: false

Things to note in the above output:

the version parameter specifies the Elasticsearch version the Operator will deploy

parameter specifies the Elasticsearch version the Operator will deploy the count parameter sets the number of database nodes. Make sure it's not greater than the number of nodes in your Kubernetes cluster.

2. Create a two-node Elasticsearch cluster by entering the following command:

kubectl apply -f elastic-search-cluster.yaml

elasticsearch.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/quickstart created

Behind the scenes, the Operator automatically creates and manages the resources needed to achieve the desired state.

3. You can now run the following command to see the status of the newly created Elasticsearch cluster:

kubectl get elasticsearch

NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE quickstart unknown 7.5 .2 3 m51s

HEALTH status has not been reported yet. It takes a few minutes for the process to complete. Then, the HEALTH status will show as green : Note that thestatus has not been reported yet. It takes a few minutes for the process to complete. Then, thestatus will show as

kubectl get elasticsearch

NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE quickstart green 2 7.5 .2 Ready 8 m47s

4. Check the status of the pods running in your cluster with:

kubectl get pods --selector= 'elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/cluster-name=quickstart'

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE quickstart-es- default -0 1 / 1 Running 0 9 m18s quickstart-es- default -1 1 / 1 Running 0 9 m18s

Verify Your Elasticsearch Installation

To verify the installation, follow these steps.

kubectl get service command to see it: 1. The Operator exposes the service with a static IP address. Run the followingcommand to see it:

kubectl get service quickstart-es-http

NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE quickstart-es-http ClusterIP 10.103 .196 .28 <none> 9200 /TCP 15 m

localhost:9200 to port 9200 of the pod running the quickstart-es-http service, type the following command in a new terminal window: 2. To forward all connections made toto port 9200 of the pod running theservice, type the following command in a new terminal window:

kubectl port-forward service/quickstart-es-http 9200

Forwarding from 127.0 .0 .1 : 9200 -> 9200 Forwarding from [:: 1 ]: 9200 -> 9200

elastic user is stored in a Kubernetes secret. Use the following command to retrieve the password, and save it into an environment variable called PASSWORD : 3. Move back to the first terminal window. The password for theuser is stored in a Kubernetes secret. Use the following command to retrieve the password, and save it into an environment variable called

PASSWORD=$(kubectl get secret quickstart-es-elastic-user -o=jsonpath= '{.data.elastic}' | base64 --decode)

curl to make a request: 4. At this point, you can useto make a request:

curl -u "elastic:$PASSWORD" -k "https://localhost:9200"

{ "name" : "quickstart-es-default-0" , "cluster_name" : "quickstart" , "cluster_uuid" : "g0_1Vk9iQoGwFWYdzUqfig" , "version" : { "number" : "7.5.2" , "build_flavor" : "default" , "build_type" : "docker" , "build_hash" : "8bec50e1e0ad29dad5653712cf3bb580cd1afcdf" , "build_date" : "2020-01-15T12:11:52.313576Z" , "build_snapshot" : false , "lucene_version" : "8.3.0" , "minimum_wire_compatibility_version" : "6.8.0" , "minimum_index_compatibility_version" : "6.0.0-beta1" }, "tagline" : "You Know, for Search" }

Deploy Kibana

This section walks through creating a new Kibana cluster using the Kubernetes Operator.

kibana.yaml with the following content: 1. Create a file calledwith the following content:

apiVersion: kibana.k8s.elastic.co/v1 kind: Kibana metadata: name: quickstart spec: version: 7.5 .1 count: 1 elasticsearchRef: name: quickstart podTemplate: metadata: labels: foo: kibana spec: containers: - name: kibana resources: requests: memory: 1 Gi cpu: 0.5 limits: memory: 1 Gi cpu: 1

kubectl apply command to create a Kibana cluster: 2. Enter the followingcommand to create a Kibana cluster:

kubectl apply -f kibana.yaml

kibana.kibana.k8s.elastic.co/quickstart created

3. During the installation, you can check on the progress by running:

kubectl get kibana

NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION AGE quickstart 7.5 .1 3 s

HEALTH status hasn't been reported yet. Note that in the above output, thestatus hasn't been reported yet.

HEALTH status will show as green: Once the installation is completed, thestatus will show as green:

kubectl get kibana

NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION AGE quickstart green 1 7.5 .1 104 s

kubectl get pods command: 4. At this point, you can list the Kibana pods by entering the followingcommand:

kubectl get pod --selector= 'kibana.k8s.elastic.co/name=quickstart'

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE quickstart-kb -7578 b8d8fc-ftvbz 1 / 1 Running 0 70 s

Verify Your Kibana Installation

Follow these steps to verify your Kibana installation.

ClusterIP service for Kibana. You can retrieve it like this: 1. The Kubernetes Operator has created aservice for Kibana. You can retrieve it like this:

kubectl get service quickstart-kb-http

NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE quickstart-kb-http ClusterIP 10.98 .126 .75 <none> 5601 /TCP 11 m

2. To make the service available on your host, type the following command in a new terminal window:

kubectl port-forward service/quickstart-kb-http 5601

Forwarding from 127.0 .0 .1 : 5601 -> 5601 Forwarding from [:: 1 ]: 5601 -> 5601

elastic user. You've already saved it into an environment variable called PASSWORD in Step 3 of the Verify Your Elasticsearch Installation section. You can now display it with: 3. To access Kibana, you need the password for theuser. You've already saved it into an environment variable calledin Step 3 of the Verify Your Elasticsearch Installation section. You can now display it with:

echo $PASSWORD

vrfr6b6v4687hnldrc72kb4q

vrfr6b6v4687hnldrc72kb4q but yours will be different. In our example, the password isbut yours will be different.

4. Now, you can access Kibana by pointing your browser to https://localhost:5601

elastic username and the password you retrieved earlier: 5. Log in using theusername and the password you retrieved earlier:

Manage Your ECK Cluster with the Kubernetes Operator

In this section, you'll learn how to scale down and up your ECK Cluster.

nodeSets.count: 1 in your elasticsearch.yaml file. Your spec should look like this: 1. To scale down, modify the number of nodes running Elasticsearch by specifyingin yourfile. Your spec should look like this:

apiVersion: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/v1 kind: Elasticsearch metadata: name: quickstart spec: version: 7.5 .2 nodeSets: - name: default count: 1 config: node.master: true node.data: true node.ingest: true node.store.allow_mmap: false

2. You can apply the spec with:

kubectl apply -f elastic-search.yaml

elasticsearch.elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/quickstart configured

Behind the scenes, the Operator makes required changes to reach the desired state. This can take a bit of time.

3. In the meantime, you can display the status of your cluster by entering the following command:

kubectl get elasticsearch

NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE quickstart green 1 7.5 .2 ApplyingChanges 56 m

In the above output, note that there's only one node running Elasticsearch.

4. You can list the pods running Elasticsearch:

kubectl get pods --selector= 'elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/cluster-name=quickstart'

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE quickstart-es- default -0 1 / 1 Running 0 58 m

nodeSets.count: 2 in your elasticsearch.yaml file: 5. Similarly, you can scale up your Elasticsearch cluster by specifyingin yourfile:

apiVersion: elasticsearch.k8s.elastic.co/v1 kind: Elasticsearch metadata: name: quickstart spec: version: 7.5 .2 nodeSets: - name: default count: 3 config: node.master: true node.data: true node.ingest: true node.store.allow_mmap: false

6. You can monitor the progress with:

kubectl get elasticsearch

NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE quickstart green 1 7.5 .2 ApplyingChanges 61 m

PHASE column will show as Ready : Once the desired stats is reached, thecolumn will show as

kubectl get elasticsearch

NAME HEALTH NODES VERSION PHASE AGE quickstart green 2 7.5 .2 Ready 68 m

Congratulations, you've covered a lot of ground, and now you are familiar with the basic principles behind the Kubernetes Operator! In a future post, we'll walk through the process of writing our own Operator.

Thanks for reading!

