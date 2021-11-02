Does iOS 14.5 and 15.0 Signal The End of AI-Powered Digital Marketing?

382 reads

Apple's new App Tracking Transparency (or ATT for short), a part of the iOS 14.5 update, is a groundbreaking change in Apple policy. As many as 90% of iPhone users have already chosen to disallow apps from collecting and storing their data. Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok generate more than 150 billion dollars of revenue from advertising each year. The challenge for digital marketers and platforms on which they rely is to keep AI/ML technologies at play in the digital marketing space.