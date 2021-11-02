Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Does iOS 14.5 and 15.0 Signal The End of AI-Powered Digital Marketing? by@ilyshka

Does iOS 14.5 and 15.0 Signal The End of AI-Powered Digital Marketing?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Apple's new App Tracking Transparency (or ATT for short), a part of the iOS 14.5 update, is a groundbreaking change in Apple policy. As many as 90% of iPhone users have already chosen to disallow apps from collecting and storing their data. Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok generate more than 150 billion dollars of revenue from advertising each year. The challenge for digital marketers and platforms on which they rely is to keep AI/ML technologies at play in the digital marketing space.
image
Elay Romanov Hacker Noon profile picture

@ilyshka
Elay Romanov

Entrepreneur. Machine learning enthusiast

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Is AI a Trick or a Treat? - 5 Fears About Artificial Intelligence by @ilyshka
#artificial-intelligence
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile

Tags

#ios#apple#ai#artificial-intelligence#machine-learning#tracking#advertising#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading