DOE vs. GitHub: The Details

X. JURY TRIAL DEMANDED Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 38(b), Plaintiffs demand a trial by jury of all the claims asserted in this Complaint so triable. Joseph R. Saveri (State Bar No. 130064) Steven N. Williams (State Bar No. 175489) Cadio Zirpoli (State Bar No. 179108) Christopher K.L. Young (State Bar No. 318371) Louis A. Kessler (State Bar No. 243703) Elissa A. Buchanan (State Bar No. 249996) Travis Manfredi (State Bar No. 281779) JOSEPH SAVERI LAW FIRM, LLP 601 California Street, Suite 1000 San Francisco, California 94108 Telephone: (415) 500-6800 Facsimile: (415) 395-9940 Email: jsaveri@saverilawfirm.com swilliams@saverilawfirm.com czirpoli@saverilawfirm.com cyoung@saverilawfirm.com lkessler@saverilawfirm.com eabuchanan@saverilawfirm.com tmanfredi@saverilawfirm.com Matthew Butterick (State Bar No. 250953) 1920 Hillhurst Avenue, #406 Los Angeles, CA 90027 Telephone: (323) 968-2632 Facsimile: (415) 395-9940 Email: mb@buttericklaw.com Counsel for Plaintiffs and the Proposed Class