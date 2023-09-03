DOE vs. Github: Plaintiffs Claim Copilot Reproduces their Code without Attribution

Search icon
    The legal dispute revolves around GitHub and OpenAI's Copilot, an AI system trained on public GitHub repositories. Plaintiffs claim copyright infringement and DMCA violations due to Copilot's verbatim reproduction of licensed code and inadequate attribution. The defendants assert fair use and challenge the application of DMCA. The case explores the complexities of machine learning, public data usage, and copyright law in the digital age.
