DOE v. Github: Plaintiffs' Counsel Has Extensive Experience in Advising Clients on IP Disputes

VI. CLASS ALLEGATIONS E. Adequacy 39. Plaintiffs will fairly and adequately represent the interests of the Class because they have experienced the same harms as the Class and have no conflicts with any other members of the Class. Furthermore, Plaintiffs have retained sophisticated and competent counsel ("Class Counsel") who are experienced in prosecuting Federal and state class actions throughout the United States and other complex litigation and have extensive experience advising clients and litigating intellectual property, competition, contract, and privacy matters.