"Do what you love and love doing it": Colby Tunick, ReFocus AI Co-Founder

ReFocus AI is a data-driven sales enablement platform that derives insights from every interaction and helps match customers’ wants and needs with suppliers’ products and services at scale. "I don't believe it’s possible for someone to ‘just do a startup.’ It's a mission you fall in love with, again and again, it's a passion to breathe the rarefied air of the fast-growing technology company. I caught the startup bug while working for a space technology company and I have never looked back"