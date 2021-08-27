Do not Troll Your Teammates: 5 Key Rules for Reviewing Code

Code review is an essential step needed for effective software development. By checking the code, the team's specialists and the project management team can leave their comments, corrections, and suggestions before moving forward. A team with effective code review gains the following benefits:. The attraction of new developers;.Adherence to industry standards;.Creation of high-quality and reliable software, etc. To become an experienced software engineer, you need to be able to write code but also to perform competent code reviews.