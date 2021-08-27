Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Do not Troll Your Teammates: 5 Key Rules for Reviewing Code by@omelnic

Do not Troll Your Teammates: 5 Key Rules for Reviewing Code

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Code review is an essential step needed for effective software development. By checking the code, the team's specialists and the project management team can leave their comments, corrections, and suggestions before moving forward. A team with effective code review gains the following benefits:. The attraction of new developers;.Adherence to industry standards;.Creation of high-quality and reliable software, etc. To become an experienced software engineer, you need to be able to write code but also to perform competent code reviews.
image
Oleg Melnic Hacker Noon profile picture

@omelnic
Oleg Melnic

Technical Lead in the company Proxify

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
An Introduction to Backend Architecture by @omelnic
#backend
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#code-review#software-development#programming#code-quality#tech-careers#coding-skills#coding-life#programming-tips
Join Hacker Noon loading