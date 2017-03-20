Do ATMs running Windows XP pose a security risk? You can bank on it!

Site Color
Information Security Blog Contributor
I originally wrote this article for CSO back in February 2014. Even though my piece is now three years old, unfortunately this issue is still timely and relevant! It’s 2017, and ATMs around the world are still running Windows XP embedded, long after Microsoft ceased support with security and stability patches. See these more recent articles that other people have written for more information:
I’m just an ordinary person like you. I have a chequing account with Royal Bank of Canada. After cancelling my credit card, it’s the only financial product that I have. I look at my balance from time to time and I have thoughts like, “Whew! After paying for my rent, I’ll have $100 per week to spend on groceries and still have enough left to preorder a copy of Persona 5! But I still have to wait for my next paycheque to buy those cute $80 shoes that I have my eyes on.” I’m working class, and if my money was stolen through a banking exploit, I’d be way more hurt than a rich person would be. And I know that many of my readers are in the same boat, except you may have children and family to support.
Last year, I broke up with Sean Rooney, my common-law husband of five years. I’m now happily in love and living with musician, artist, and indie record label owner Rob Michalchuk. Interestingly enough, unlike my former cybersecurity professional ex-fiance, Rob has given me many ideas for articles!
So, the part of this article about Sean Rooney being my fiance is now outdated. But the very real cybersecurity threat of ATMs still running Windows XP isn’t.
Please feel free to share this article on Twitter, and click on the green heart if you think my piece is a worthwhile read. You can find me on Twitter via @kim_crawley.
World-renowned IT security expert Bruce Schneier is a friend of mine. He’s worked extensively with my fiance, Sean Rooney, on a couple of projects. So, beyond my career-related need to keep up with the latest IT security news, I also read Schneier’s website periodically the way people look at their friends’ pages on Facebook. “What’s he up to lately? What’s on his mind?”
On January 27th, he posted something that intrigued me. Banks are pressuring Microsoft to continue Windows XP support, because they still use the OS with their ATMs.
That shocked me because I ignorantly assumed, considering how data-sensitive ATMs are, they’d exclusively use UNIX or Linux kernels.
I must note that all of the opinions I’m expressing in this article are entirely my own. The security or insecurity of Microsoft products is a hot-button issue in my field. Based on many years of direct experience, I hold Microsoft in very low esteem when it comes to vulnerabilities in code.
As of this writing, Windows XP was released twelve years ago, positively ancient by OS standards.
A document about XP vulnerabilities that still exist would require at least a thousand page book to cover properly, so I’ll just give you a “Coles Notes” version, focusing on a few that can pose a special threat to ATMs.
“I have talked to some customers who, for one reason or another, will not have completely migrated from Windows XP before April 8. I have even talked to some customers that say they won’t migrate from Windows XP until the hardware is running on fails,” said Microsoft’s Tim Rains.
Banks and ATM manufacturers such as Diebold are usually secretive about the specifics of the hardware and software they use. That’s perfectly understandable.
Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Royal Bank of Canada are among many banks worldwide which are still operating huge numbers of XPe ATMs.
If we see major attacks on XPe-run ATMs in 2016 and beyond, it’ll make retail POS attacks look minor in comparison. Remember, ATMs must be connected to a bank’s centralized electronic banking systems in order to operate. Trillions may be at risk.
