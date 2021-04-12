Django Tutorial: Creating a Range-Slider Filter

In this tutorial, we are going to create a nice crispy range slider using django-crispy-forms for an integer filter provided by django-filters. The tutorial can be split into four sections. In the first or prerequisite section, we will install the required packages and initiate the Django project. In the next section, we will create a simple app with a model, view, and template. In the third section, we will create the simple range filter using django-filters package without a slider. In the fourth and last section, we will describe how to create a range-slider and integrate it into our Django app created in the third section.

Prerequisite

First things first, let’s create a directory with the working environment:

$ mkdir myproject $ cd myproject $ pipenv shell

Then, install packages that are required in this tutorial using pip:

$ pip install Django $ pip install django-crispy-forms $ pip install django-filter

Next, create a new Django project called myproject:

$ django-admin startproject myproject $ mv myproject src

Similarly, create a new Django app called myapp:

$ python manage.py startapp myapp

In the following sections, you are going to need to generate sample data for our model. Hence, let’s create a new Django admin super-user using the following command:

$ python manage.py createsuperuser

To enable packages in Django project, add the following lines to the

INSTALLED_APPS

/src/myproject/settings.py

INSTALLED_APPS = [ ... 'django.forms' , # Required in the last section. 'django_filters' , # Django-filter 'crispy_forms' , 'myapp' ]

in

Then, add the following line to

TEMPLATES

/src/myproject/settings.py

TEMPLATES = [ { ... 'DIRS' : [BASE_DIR / 'templates' ], ... }, ]

in

Next, add the path

/src/myproject/static

STATICFILES_DIRS

/src/myproject/settings.py

... STATICFILES_DIRS = [ BASE_DIR / 'static' ] ...

tointo enable the CSS and JS files, which will be required in upcoming sections:

Finally, add the following line of code to

/src/myproject/settings.py

... FORM_RENDERER = 'django.forms.renderers.TemplatesSetting' ...

Getting Ready

to enable widget customization in our Django project.

In this section, we will create a model called People, a view for this model, and a template for that view.

The Model

Create a model called

People

IntegerField

class People (models.Model) : name = models.CharField(null= True ,blank= True ,max_length= 50 ) surname = models.CharField(null= True ,blank= True ,max_length= 50 ) age = models.IntegerField()

using three fieldsand. The target filter-field isnamed

Run

makemigrations

migrate

$ python manage.py makemigrations $ python manage.py migrate

and thento apply the change to the default SQLite database:

Then, register the model in Django admin by adding the following code to file

/src/myapp/admin.py

from django.contrib import admin from .models import People class PeopleAdmin (admin.ModelAdmin) : pass admin.site.register(People, PeopleAdmin)

NOTE: Add some items to the database from the Django admin page at http://127.0.0.1:8000/admin/.

The View

Now let’s create a simple view that will print all instances of

People

/src/myapp/views.py

from django.shortcuts import render from .models import People def index (request) : all_people = People.objects.all() return render(request, 'index.html' , { 'all_people' :all_people})

URLs

model in

Create a URL path by adding the following line to the file

/src/myproject/urls.py

... from myapp.views import index urlpatterns = [ ... path( '' , index), ]

The Template

In order to create the simplest template to render all

People

/src/templates/index.html

< table border = '1' style = "width:100%; text-align:center" > < thead > < tr > < th > Name </ th > < th > Surname </ th > < th > Age </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > {% for person in all_people %} < tr > < td > {{ person.name }} </ td > < td > {{ person.surname }} </ td > < td > {{ person.age }} </ td > </ tr > {% endfor %} </ tbody > </ table >

Recap

instances, create a filewith the following content:

In this section, we created a simple view and template to print database records for

People

$ python manage.py runserver

Naive Range Filter

the model. Executingshould make available the following screen:

In order to ensure coherence let’s first create a simple(or naive)

RangeFilter

The Filter

provide by django-filters package.

Create a new file

/src/myapp/filters.py

import django_filters from .models import People class PeopleFilter (django_filters.FilterSet) : age = django_filters.AllValuesFilter() class Meta : model = People fields = [ 'age' ]

and insert the following code:

This will create a simple range-filter with minimum and maximum value requirements for

age

People

The View

field ofmodel.

Now that filtering logic is ready, let’s add the filtering feature to the main view in

/src/myapp/views.py

from django.shortcuts import render from .filters import PeopleFilter def index (request) : people_filter = RangeFilter(request.GET) return render(request, 'index.html' , { 'people_filter' :people_filter})

In the above code,

RangeFilter

request.GET

The Template

instantiation takesas a single parameter since our form is set to GET mode.

With our filter ready, we can add filter controls in the front. Once again change the primary template file

/src/template/index.html

< form method = "get" > {{ people_filter.form.as_p }} < input type = "submit" /> </ form > < table border = '1' style = "width:100%; text-align:center" > < thead > < tr > < th > Name </ th > < th > Surname </ th > < th > Age </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > {% for person in people_filter.qs %} < tr > < td > {{ person.name }} </ td > < td > {{ person.surname }} </ td > < td > {{ person.age }} </ td > </ tr > {% endfor %} </ tbody > </ table >

to look like this:

Notice that we now have an additional filtering form provided by django-filters. In addition, observe that for statement loops over

people_filter.qs

all_people

.qs

Recap

instead of. Thestands for query set, which is self-explanatory.

In this section, we created the simplest or naive filter. The final result should look like this:

Crispy Range-Slider

To create a working crispy range-slider we need the following:

Front-end Backbone: Actual range-slider with HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Django Widget: Custom Django widget for the actual range-slider backbone.

Crispy Form: Crispy form with a layout template for the custom widget.

Range Filter: Custom filter from django-filters package that utilizes the range-slider widget with the Crispy form.

Each point will be described in details so let’s move step-by-step:

The Front End

The first and obvious step is to create an actual slider. Since range-slider is fancy filtering “thing” and not a real HTML form element, let’s use a popular trick to make such a fancy “thing” act like an HTML form element. Particularly, we use jQuery’s range slider feature to make our range-slider work. Here is a sample HTML blueprint for our slider:

< div id = "my-numeric-slider" class = "form-group numeric-slider" data-range_min = "[Min. Possible Value]" data-range_max = "[Max. Possible Value]" data-cur_min = "[Current Min. Value]" data-cur_max = "[Current Max. Value]" > < div class = "numeric-slider-range ui-slider ui-slider-horizontal ui-slider-range" > </ div > < span class = "numeric-slider-range_text" id = 'my-numeric-slider_text' > [Lower Value] - [Upper Value] </ span > < input type = 'hidden' id = 'my-numeric-slider_min' name = 'slider-min' /> < input type = 'hidden' id = 'my-numeric-slider_max' name = 'slider-max' /> </ div >

The above HTML markup is comprised of outer Div element where the first two data- attributes represent possible minimum and maximum values of the range filter, last two data- attributes represent current lower and upper values of the range filter that were established when the page is loaded. Likewise, the first inner elements Div with the class

numeric-slider-range

/src/templates/index.html

{% load static %} {% load crispy_forms_tags %} < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "{% static 'custom_slider.css' %}" > # CSS of our range-slider. < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css" > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > {% crispy people_filter.form %} < table border = '1' style = "width:100%; text-align:center" > < thead > < tr > < th > Name </ th > < th > Surname </ th > < th > Age </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > {% for person in people_filter.qs %} < tr > < td > {{ person.name }} </ td > < td > {{ person.surname }} </ td > < td > {{ person.age }} </ td > </ tr > {% endfor %} </ tbody > </ table > < script src = "{% static 'custom_slider.js' %}" > </ script > # JS of our range-slider. </ body >

is the main element transformed to the range slider by jQuery when the page is loaded. The last two hiddenform-elements represent the primary means by which the data is passed from the client to the server-side when the form is submitted. Additionally, the above HTML markup requires a JS script to make the slider work and a CSS markup to render the elements properly. Both can be found in GitHub repo . Finally, apply the last template code bellow to the file

Notice that in the HTML above we load the

crispy_forms_tags

{% crispy people_filter.form %}

.as_p

and useinstead of. Doing so we let django-crispy-forms package handle our form rendering.

NOTE: The django-crispy-forms package provides two ways to render crispy forms. Common way is to use |crispy filter to render the form but it expects to be wrapped in <form>...</form> HTML tag. In our tutorial, we use {% crispy %} tag because we will generate our form using the FormHelper .

The Django Widget

Django uses widgets to render form-fields and present them as final HTML markup. Therefore, to let Django handle the rendering of our front-end backbone, we need a working widget. In Django, a widget consists of two parts:

a widget-template that represents the final HTML

a class that inherits Django’s Widget class with render() method.

Widget Class

The django-filters package provides working

RangeFilter

RangeWidget

RangeWidget

CustomRangeWidget

from django.forms.widgets import HiddenInput from django_filters.widgets import RangeWidget class CustomRangeWidget (RangeWidget) : template_name = 'forms/widgets/range-slider.html' def __init__ (self, attrs=None) : widgets = (HiddenInput(), HiddenInput()) super(RangeWidget, self).__init__(widgets, attrs) def get_context (self, name, value, attrs) : ctx = super().get_context(name, value, attrs) cur_min, cur_max = value if cur_min is None : cur_min = ctx[ 'widget' ][ 'attrs' ][ 'data-range_min' ] if cur_max is None : cur_max = ctx[ 'widget' ][ 'attrs' ][ 'data-range_max' ] ctx[ 'widget' ][ 'attrs' ].update({ 'data-cur_min' :cur_min, 'data-cur_max' :cur_max}) base_id = ctx[ 'widget' ][ 'attrs' ][ 'id' ] for swx, subwidget in enumerate(ctx[ 'widget' ][ 'subwidgets' ]): subwidget[ 'attrs' ][ 'id' ] = base_id + "_" + self.suffixes[swx] ctx[ 'widget' ][ 'value_text' ] = "{} - {}" .format(cur_min,cur_max) return ctx

Widget Template

with a predefinedthat we seamlessly/automagically used in the previous section. This widget uses two text-fields associated with two text-input HTML form-elements. Notice that it is similar to hidden input-elements required in our case. To make our widget work we will simply rewrite the defaultprovided by django-filter to be compatible with our range-slider. For simplicity let's call it the

The widget also requires an associated template. Let’s create a file in

/src/templates/forms/widgets/range-slider.html

< div class = "form-group numeric-slider" {% include " django / forms / widgets / attrs.html " %}> < div class = "numeric-slider-range ui-slider ui-slider-horizontal ui-slider-range" > </ div > < span class = "numeric-slider-range_text" id = '{{ widget.attrs.id }}_text' > {{ widget.value_text }} </ span > {% for widget in widget.subwidgets %} {% include widget.template_name %} {% endfor %} </ div >

and insert the following content.

In the above widget-template, we use

{% include "django/forms/widgets/attrs.html" %}

ctx['widget']['attrs']

for

HiddenInput

The Crispy Form

to let Django handle the widget attributes. It does so by parsing the dictionaryfrom the previous part. Likewise, theloop adds widget’selements.

At last, we have our actual widget ready and now we can create a crispy-form with a special template for our slider. This crispy layout template basically helps our widget to fit the Bootstrap markup logic. In other words, it makes it crispy.

Crispy Template

Create a new file

/src/templates/forms/fields/range-slider.html

{% load crispy_forms_field %} < div class = "form-group{% if 'form-horizontal' in form_class %} row{% endif %}" > < label for = "{{ field.id_for_label }}" class = "{% if 'form-horizontal' in form_class %}col-form-label {% endif %}{{ label_class }}{% if field.field.required %} requiredField{% endif %}" > {{ field.label|safe }} {% if field.field.required %} < span class = "asteriskField" > * </ span > {% endif %} </ label > {% crispy_field field %} </ div >

. Then add the following template code:

NOTE: the above code is based on django-crispy-forms’s bootstrap4 templates and was not tested in bootstrap3 or other crispy template-engine.

Crispy Form Helper

Once the crispy template is ready we need a form where the template will be utilized. Create a file

/src/myapp/forms.py

from crispy_forms.helper import FormHelper from crispy_forms.bootstrap import StrictButton from crispy_forms.layout import Field, Layout from django import forms from django_filters.fields import RangeField class PeopleFilterFormHelper (forms.Form) : def __init__ (self, *args, **kwargs) : super().__init__(*args, **kwargs) self.helper = FormHelper(self) self.helper.form_method = 'get' layout_fields = [] for field_name, field in self.fields.items(): if isinstance(field, RangeField): layout_field = Field(field_name, template= "forms/fields/range-slider.html" ) else : layout_field = Field(field_name) layout_fields.append(layout_field) layout_fields.append(StrictButton( "Submit" , name= 'submit' , type= 'submit' , css_class= 'btn btn-fill-out btn-block mt-1' )) self.helper.layout = Layout(*layout_fields)

and add the following code:

In the code above the class

PeopleFilterFormHelper

FormHelper

is nothing different than a simple Django form with a fancy name. However, instead of a common way of constructing Django form we use the Crispy approach with its

NOTE: the FormHelper simply helps you to create a fancy form, which would most certainly be possible to create with the same Django means but with more effort. Our form is rather basic for the sake of clarity of our tutorial, so it is not obvious.

Range Filter

At last, we have everything ready except the actual filtering logic.

Custom Range Filter

Insert following final filter code to the file

/src/myapp/filters.py

from django_filters import FilterSet from django_filters.filters import RangeFilter from .models import People from .forms import PeopleFilterFormHelper from .widgets import CustomRangeWidget class AllRangeFilter (RangeFilter) : def __init__ (self, *args, **kwargs) : super().__init__(*args, **kwargs) values = [p.age for p in People.objects.all()] min_value = min(values) max_value = max(values) self.extra[ 'widget' ] = CustomRangeWidget(attrs={ 'data-range_min' :min_value, 'data-range_max' :max_value}) class PeopleFilter (FilterSet) : age = AllRangeFilter() class Meta : model = People fields = [ 'age' ] form = PeopleFilterFormHelper

In the code above,

PeopleFilter

People

form = PeopleFilterFormHelper

PeopleFilterFormHelper

AllRangeFilter

RangeFilter

__init__

CustomRangeWidget

People

age

represents the set of filters for the model. Notice the line, which overrides the default form builder of django-filters to our custom. The actual filter is theclass, which is a customized version of the original django-filters package's. We override itsmethod and initiate our custom widgetwith initial minimum and maximum values of all possible age values frommodel'sfield.

NOTE: I totally agree that list comprehension is far not the best way to get the min. and max. values but this is a tutorial and its for only for educational purpose.

Recap

At last, we created our range filter with a fancy slider that should look like this:

Summary

In this tutorial, you learned how to create a fancy jQuery range slider with the custom widget for the custom range filter provided by django-filters package. Moreover, you learned how to use render the custom widget using django-crispy-forms the package. The source code for this tutorial can be found on my GitHub repo. I hope this tutorial was helpful to the reader and eased his suffering while learning these amazing Django packages.

