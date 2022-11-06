Disinformation-as-a-Service: Content Marketing’s Evil Twin

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Companies Mentioned

Are you tired of all the BS out there on the internet? It's about to get A LOT worse. Dirt-cheap disinformation-as-a-Service campaigns are a thing now. Leveraging fake news for political gains is not new. What IS new is that anyone can now buy these services on the Dark Net for as little as $200. Managing reputation is an ongoing effort, and the rise of disinformation as a weapon makes it more important than ever. Don't wait until you're under attack to start preparing. Be proactive and take steps now to protect your organization against disinformation campaigns. Make sure you have a plan in place and the right people on your team to execute it.