Discover What's New in WordPress 6.6: A Guide to the Latest Features and Improvements

Brief Overview of WordPress

WordPress is an open-source, user-friendly content-managing system that allows users to create and manage websites without coding.





The WordPress open-source platform has undergone 2 major updates this year, with WordPress version 6.6 being the latest.





This version, also called Dorsey, was released to the public on July 16, 2024, and since then it has proven to be the real deal.

It is important to update to the latest version of WordPress because added to the improved security, bug fixes and performance advantage, it also comes with cool visual aesthetics for improved user experience.

Improvements in WordPress 6.6

Section Styles for Themes

One of the notable improvements to WordPress 6.6 is the inclusion of the section styles feature.





The feature allows users to apply distinct styles to different sections of their site. It also allows theme developers to define section-specific styles within the theme.json file.





To locate the Section Styles feature, from the WordPress admin dashboard, navigate to Appearance and click on Themes.





On the selected Theme click on Customize.





On the new page, click on the Styles option.





Next, locate and click the Edit icon on the Styles screen.









On the Block editor screen locate the Styles feature at the right side of the screen.









Contained in the Styles section are Colour palette, Typography, Layouts and Shadows.





These features help you create visually appealing and cohesive designs for different parts of your site without affecting the global style settings.





Note: This feature is only available for WordPress themes, your current theme may not have section styles available yet.

New Grid Block

With the previous versions of WordPress users can easily create grid layouts using blocks like Group, Column and Table.





However, this has its limitations because these layouts can break on mobile.





But with the introduction of the New Grid block users can now display blocks in a grid layout and the good thing about it is that it doesn't break on mobile.







Each block in the layout as seen above becomes a grid item. This allows you to adjust the minimum column width and apply styling to the overall grid and individual items.

Improved Pattern Management for Classic Themes

Good news for classic theme users as this enhanced pattern management feature allows them to organize and customize patterns effectively.





To locate this feature, navigate to Appearance and click on Themes. While you are in the themes section, click on the Customize button on the selected theme.









On the new page click on Patternsto open up the Pattern page.







This feature provides a more intuitive way for users to manage and edit patterns for better design consistency across their sites.









Overall, this feature makes it simpler for Classic Theme users to maintain a cohesive look while working on their sites.

New Keyboard Shortcut for Grouping Blocks

The introduction of this shortcut in WordPress 6.6 allows users to group multiple groups quickly. Hence, saving time and improving overall editing efficiency.





To do this, highlight the items you want to group and Click ctrl + G on Windows or Command + G on Mac.









This feature helps users who work regularly with multiple blocks to maximize time and improve workflow.

Negative Margins

Another intriguing feature in WordPress.6.6 is the ability to set and use negative margins. This feature provides precise control over layout design.





Negative margins are useful for creating overlapping effects without using complex CSS.





To set up a negative margin, negative values must be entered manually.





To access this feature, head to the Dimension section at the bottom-right of your block editor screen and click on it. Select the margin settings of the highlighted block and manually enter a negative value.









Overrides in Synced Patterns with custom content

This new feature allows for editing specific blocks even when you’re using synced patterns and styles thereby allowing for greater flexibility in managing your site’s design.





In previous versions of WordPress when you change a synced block pattern it would affect all instances of that pattern across your site.





But with this new feature, it is easier for you to customize specific elements within a pattern without altering the overall design.





For example, you can change images or text on a particular page without affecting the other pages in your website having the same pattern.





You can enable Overrides from the Advanced section of a Paragraph, Heading, Buttons, and Image blocks, with more block support planned for the future.





Watch the video below for more insight on this new feature and how it works.





Another great feature of the new WordPress 6.6 is the auto-update rollback feature for plugins.





The answer is not far-fetched. When an auto-update by your plugins causes your site to malfunction or break, WordPress automatically reverts to the previous version thereby restoring your site even without your knowledge.





This feature improves site stability and security by allowing users to enable auto-updates without fear of functionality issues or breakdowns.





This smart feature allows WordPress to notify admin users via email when an auto-update fails. If the site has debug mode enabled with error loggings, all error events will be saved in the error log.

