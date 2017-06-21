Diffie-Hellman explained sort of.

1,852 reads D-H is a key exchange mechanism, a way to exchange cryptographic keys over public channels, that is, I want to agree a number with my buddy Simon but i don't want to tell him what the number is. Each user will generate a “secret exponent” that can’t have any common factors between them. Only the secret exponent are the ones we want to keep private. Jerry and Simon know only their “Secret exponent’,P and N, in short only P and N have been communicated.

Agreeing in Prime and Base Numbers

So there is a few requirements for this to work , and also a bunch of rules that have to be applied to the values we gonna communicate over an open space:

Agree a Prime Number

Agree a Base Number

1 secret exponent each

So all these numbers are communicated to each other over public transport , and this is the requirement: Each user will generate a “secret exponent” that can’t have any common factors between them. So here’s some code to make this up

def giveMePrimes():

primeList = list()

for num in range(1000,10001):

if all(num%i!=0 for i in range(2,int(math.sqrt(num))+1)):

primeList.append(num)

return primeList

This appends the the prime numbers in the range() to a list.

For the Base and Secret Exponents we pick numbers just randomzingin a range:

secure_random.choice = random.SystemRandom()

secure_random.choice(range(1,10001))

Let’s assume we have these numbers:

P (prime) = 2833

N (base) = 3667

J(Jerry's Secret exponent) = 6531

S(Simon's Secret exponent) = 8249

Only the secret exponent are the ones we want to keep private , Jerry and Simon know only their “secret exponent” ,P and N , in short only P and N have been communicated over public channels.

Now each party will compute a number with the values they have (P , N and each individual “secret exponent”)

Jerry will compute: (N(base) to the J(secret exponent) modulus P (prime))

JC = N ** J % P (2642)

and Simon:

SC = N ** S % P (1037)

And they will pass each other these values (Jerry passes JC to Simon , and Simon passes SC to Jerry).

Good ! so now to Recap , let’s see what values each individual knows:

Jerry: Prime , Base , Jerry’s secret exponent , JC and SC

Simon: Prime , Base , Simon’s secret exponent , JC and SC

Random: Prime , Base , JC and SC

So now is when the magic happens , both of them apply the following function: ( peer’s computed number to the “secret exponent” modulus Prime)

Jerry:

SC ** J % P

Simon

JC ** S % P

And if you do the math this translates to:

Jerry

1037 ** 6531 % 2833 = 1747L

Simon

2642 ** 8249 % 2833 = 1747L

Great (L == Python’s literal ) , now we have have a number(1747L) that Simon and Jerry know that derived of a bunch of numbers that were transmitted publicly.

With this number as a “key” Simon and Jerry can start communicating privately using a cipher.

I’ve put an example of the code that i’ve used for this , it kind of works: