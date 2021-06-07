Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoDifferences Between Includes and Joins in Ruby on Rails by@ashubhosale

Differences Between Includes and Joins in Ruby on Rails

image
ashubhosale Hacker Noon profile picture

@ashubhosaleashubhosale

I am here to write about my experiences and how I learnt from my experiences.

Many of us know about includes, joins but sometimes we confuse about their usage. As I was experimenting with code refactoring in one of my projects, there I have tried these things. So I thought I can share these findings with you guys.

As we know includes and join are used when we are performing operations on associated tables. Both are used for the same purpose.

Includes: Uses eager loading, When we want to fetch data along with an associated table then includes must be used.

Joins: Uses lazy loading. We can use joins when we want to consider the data as a condition from the joined table but not using any attributes from the table.

I will show you an example where includes is preferred instead of joins, also I have benchmarked both the queries so that you can see which is faster!!!


class Item < ApplicationRecord
 belongs_to :user

end

class User < ApplicationRecord
  has_many :items, dependent: :destroy
end

Now I want to display the item title with the user's first name.

Using includes the query output will be,

puts Benchmark.measure {
items = Item.includes(:user)
items.each do |item|
 item.title
 item.user.first_name
end
}
image

Using joins query output will be,

puts Benchmark.measure {
items = Item.joins(:user)
items.each do |item|
 item.title
 item.user.first_name
end
}
image

So it's self-explanatory, that include is preferred. But if we want to have items where user_id: 1, and we are not displaying any data from User table, then only use joins, because this will not load any user's data until we want(lazy load). As given below.

items = Item.joins(:user).where(user_id: 1)
items.each do |item|
 item.title
end

Below are some reference links. You can watch them for your understanding:

http://railscasts.com/episodes/181-include-vs-joins?autoplay=true

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Adding the Map Leaflet Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular
How to Set Up End to End Tests with WebdriverIO on Github Action ? by @antoinecaron
#javascript
The Tech Stack of a Solo-Developer to build a SaaS With React and AWS by @ixartz
#aws
How to Protect Your WordPress Site Against DDoS Attacks by @jyotiray1
#ddos-attack
ReactJS Tutorial: Embed Your YouTube and Medium RSS Feeds Into Your Website by @hellojuni
#rss

Tags

#ruby-on-rails#activerecord#refactoring#ruby#programming#coding#development#code
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.