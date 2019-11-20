Developing Apps On Apple Vs Android

If you have an interest in building an app, then you have to decide between developing for iOS or Android. If you want to go for both, it is costly and precarious. Choose one platform to build your app and later on launch on the other one once you have established the first version of your app successfully. Below are factors that will help you decide on the platform to build your app.

Audience

Before developing, you have to be aware that the users of Android hold the majority of the market share globally. However, spending by customers in the Apps Store has domination by Apple. Consider the demographic and geographic characteristics of your target audience before you decide on the platform to develop your app.

Go for Android if you desire the global market. If you want to develop an enterprise or e-commerce app or to target the North American or Western European audience, then choose Apple.

Expense

Developing an iOS app is less expensive, more comfortable, and faster as compared to developing an android app. iOS requires less coding as compared to the Android apps. Android apps are dependent on Java as their writing language. In comparison with Swift, the programming language used by Apple, Java requires a lot of coding.

Besides, Android has an open platform and thus, lack of standardization. The free platforms oversee an influx of software fragmentations, components, and devices than they can manage. Apple has a closed ecosystem, thus ensuring that you develop a few standardized operating systems.

When you develop your app in Apple, you will face quality restrictions and tighter rules, and your app may take a while before it is approved or rejected if it does not meet the set standards.

Feature Flexibility

If you develop an app with Android, its features will be more flexible. Since it is open-source, you will customize your app flexibly by building the functions and features that your audiences desire. The openness of the environment makes it susceptible to malware and piracy apps. Due to the strictness and closed nature of Apple, it is more secure, a reason behind iOS' audience in the business market.

Maintenance

It is easier for you to maintain the app on both Android and iOS if you update the Operating System. If you want to develop an app, ensure that your app has the compatibility of the platform and that the users will not encounter any crashes and bugs. The users of apple have a higher likelihood of updating their operating system as compared to Android users. You can enroll in an iOS development course to learn more about iOS app development.

Purchases

If you want to monetize your app, weigh on the likelihood of its acquisition. You should be aware that iOS users are willing to pay for your apps than the other users. Besides, Apple App Stores' revenue doubles Google play store's, though Google play store has more downloads than the App Store.

Testing

Android's platform has all the tools, equipment, and environment, which you will require for testing your apps before you publish them. Apple's testing platform code is worse as compared to that of the other platform.

Publishing

After developing your app, publishing it in the Play Store is very easy and takes less time. Android also has a smooth app updating process, and you will not be required to validate your app when updating. Apple's app publishing procedure takes a lot of time and is tedious and involves validation as compared to the Play Store.

Tasking

You can perform the development of your app in Android besides Android being versatile. Also, you can multitask with Android apps. This multitasking is as a result of the fragmentation of Android since it can't work with one app's version.

Both Android and iOS are popular platforms for apps, your choice on the platform to use will depend on what you require, the compatibility, your preferences, and budget.

Tags