Developer Nation Survey 2021

At SlashData, our mission is to help the world understand and support developers.



In this way, we aim to contribute to evolving technology in all the ways that matter to developers and, consequently, to end-users too. The Developer Nation surveys are our means of doing just that.



We track key trends in 13 development areas, namely Web, Mobile, Desktop, Cloud, Industrial IoT, Consumer Electronics, Embedded software, AR & VR, Apps/extensions for 3rd-party ecosystems, Games, Machine learning & AI, and Data science!

For the areas you tell us you’re involved in we ask you which #programming languages, tools and platforms you use, how happy you are with the ones that you use (say, with your selected Cloud PaaS), and what you consider important in tools/platforms of this category (for example, scalability, ease of development, community).

We ask you not just about the “how”, but also about the “what” and the “why”: why you got into development to begin with, what type of projects you’re working on, if and how you’re building a business around software development, and more.

By understanding your motivations, projects, and aspirations the technology builders can design solutions that are better suited to help you achieve your goals. We also ask about your learning interests, methods, and needs. Hopefully, that will lead to learning experiences suited to your style. Last but not least, and in order to help focus efforts on the most promising technologies, we gauge interest in and measure adoption of relatively new or emerging technologies, such as fog/edge computing and self-driving cars.

If you ever wanted a chance to make an impact on the developer ecosystem, now is your chance. The Developer Nation global survey, the 21st edition, is calling all developers, software creators and designers to join and voice their views about popular technologies, platforms, and tools across 13 different software development areas.

Every year, more than 36,000 developers from 159+ countries take part in the survey and all the developers who take the survey can enter a prize draw for a chance to win one of the USD $16,000+ worth of prizes such as MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus, GitKraken Pro license, Amazon vouchers and many more. Additionally, EVERY developer who will take the survey will receive a goody bag with many surprises!



The survey results are published in the State of the Developer Nation, one of the leading developer trend reports.

And remember, it’s not just data we give back to the community.



For the past five surveys and for every qualified response that you provided us, we have been donating $0.10 to a good cause within the developer world!



What are you waiting for? Take the survey here .

