"Develop the Habit of Upgrading Yourself," Advises Muhammad Bilal

Muhammad Bilal (Pakistan) is a 5x 2020 Noonie Nominee for contributions to the Entrepreneurship, Founders, IoT, Life, and Life Lessons tag categories on Hacker Noon. In this interview, Muhammad shares personal perspectives regarding self-awareness, problem solving, and stagnation.
I think, I consider myself an observer, I like to go into the finest details of anything, narrowing down to its cause perhaps, it does build the idea, that at the root of all things are very general in their real nature.
I like challenges, maybe its my idea of my past that pushes me to prove myself because I think the persona you make around people, it starts making people expect things from you, like the idea that he or she does things that we don't understand but one day he or she might do something really great.
I write about the problems, I solve, whether technologically or perhaps psychologically, sometimes intertwined.
I try to make and build things that in my opinion can have the potential of changing the way things are, I always presume what if the world was a utopia, what would it be like, and whatever comes to my mind, is what I work to bring into reality.
That the world considers my contributions worthy.
If I can keep up to that image.
Don't be stagnant, develop the habit of upgrading yourself for truth sleeps in the rock, dreams in the plant, stirs in the animal and awakens in man.
It has allowed me to focus on myself, I think by confinement, one is able to get less distracted by the noise that surrounds you.
The pandemic has allowed to me explore possibilities that I never thought of.
I would put it in my startup, and bring forth the ability for people to once more breathe clean air, so that their life spans can drastically increase, we have lost a lot of people.
That Anybody can make a difference, all it needs is just a ripple in the pond.
LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Fortnite.
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.
