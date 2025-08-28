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Detecting and Mitigating Fake Contact Data: A Case Study with Apple Ecosystem Signals

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byAndrew@tehdrew

Founder at Loop Message

August 28th, 2025
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Andrew@tehdrew

Founder at Loop Message

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cybersecurity#cybersecurity#imessage#apple#lookup#data-verification#data-analysis#lead-generation#fake-contact-data

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