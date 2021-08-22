Desktop-First: Because The Future Of Remote Work Starts With The Desktop

A Gartner survey found that desktop computers are the most popular corporate devices. While over 50% of businesses issue company-owned desktops, only 23% issue smartphones to employees for work. Remote work depends on the power and productivity of desktop devices like virtual desktops. The possibility of desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) allows employees to work remotely without wasting time learning a new system, reconfiguring their devices, or resolving security breaches. The future of remote work starts with the desktop.