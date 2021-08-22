Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Desktop-First: Because The Future Of Remote Work Starts With The Desktop by@embarcadero

Desktop-First: Because The Future Of Remote Work Starts With The Desktop

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A Gartner survey found that desktop computers are the most popular corporate devices. While over 50% of businesses issue company-owned desktops, only 23% issue smartphones to employees for work. Remote work depends on the power and productivity of desktop devices like virtual desktops. The possibility of desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) allows employees to work remotely without wasting time learning a new system, reconfiguring their devices, or resolving security breaches. The future of remote work starts with the desktop.
image
Embarcadero Hacker Noon profile picture

@embarcadero
Embarcadero

Embarcadero tools are built for elite developers who build and maintain the world’s most critical applications.

Embarcadero Hacker Noon profile picture
by Embarcadero @embarcadero.Embarcadero tools are built for elite developers who build and maintain the world’s most critical applications.
Check out the blog!

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Building Your First App Using C++ Builder (Part 1) by @embarcadero
#c++
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python

Tags

#ux-design#ui-design#virtual-desktop#desktop-as-a-service#desktop-vs-web-app#remote-work#future-of-work#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading