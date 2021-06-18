DaaS: A Boon for the Insurance Industry

@ sharad_acharya Sharad Technical Content Writer at Ace Cloud Hosting

As a lucrative industry in the landscape, the insurance sector is always the one to benefit from new and upcoming technologies. Automation can help it reduce manual processes, and software tools can help it with simpler management. One of the technologies that this industry should embrace is Desktop as a Service (DaaS).

Desktop as a Service is an offering by service providers where they offer virtual desktops on a subscription basis. The insurance industry needs to keep its operations running all the time, which is why Desktop as a Service or DaaS is a feasible implementation. It improves operational efficiencies, allows remote working, and nurtures your business in various other ways.

According to this report by Gartner, more than 90% of companies will start using the cloud or its related services such as DaaS in some time.

DaaS is Made for the Insurance Industry: Here’s How

We are continuously using the cloud or DaaS technology to access data, applications, and entire desktops remotely. The question is how this technology can help the insurance industry.

There are daunting regulations and laws, premiums are reducing, the workforce is aging, the workforce is going mobile, and customer expectations are increasing as we speak. If there’s one technology or invention that can help you cater to the requirements of this industry, then it is Desktop as a Service.

Let’s have a look at the things that DaaS can streamline and improve:

Compliance

The insurance industry has a series of security and regulation requirements. Unfortunately, the colossal amount of confidential data stored by this industry makes it an easy target for fraud and non-compliance. As a result, you need to look after various laws and follow each one of them to avoid penalties.

Desktop as a Service helps you get through this hurdle. The service provider chosen by your organization will assist you with a robust compliance infrastructure. The DaaS is designed to exhibit various security layers.

Every business is susceptible to outside threats. Whether you are in the accounting industry or the insurance industry, your servers are hosting some level of sensitive data. Desktop as a Service is a solution designed to help you mitigate compliance and other risks to some extent. The advanced levels of security achieved through consistent monitoring (Intrusion Detection and Prevention) and automated controls (Antivirus, antimalware, etc.) reduces your process complexity.

Cost Benefits

We are surviving in a pandemic, and it is obvious that every organization is trying to cut costs. They need solutions and technologies that are cost-effective.

Fortunately, Desktop as a Service is that technology. This cloud-based solution creates a VM of your desktop and helps your staff access this instance from any location remotely. This means you can save operational costs on infrastructure, maintenance, and updates. There are no related hardware costs, so your IT budget reduces automatically.

Mobility

The insurance industry has a huge mobile workforce. To expand and grab new opportunities, they need to work remotely and access information and applications remotely.

Desktop as a Service is truly designed for the insurance industry. It helps you access virtual desktops from any device or location. This means your employees can access data quickly on the go. They don’t need to wait in the office to access information.

These hosted virtual desktops are exactly like your office desktops. You just need to clear multi-factor authentication to access your applications, data, and documents.

It is amazing that with time, you can increase or decrease your resources. This feasibility in scaling allows organizations to adjust to the company’s growing demands without too much hassle or expenditure.

Reduced IT Issues

If you have hardware units or desktops in your office, you will face some IT issues. This means that your office needs a dedicated IT staff or an entire team to look after these desktop issues and downtime hassles.

Desktop as a Service helps you stay connected every time in two ways:

Your IT team can connect with the support center of the DaaS provider for quick resolutions. The work of your IT team is reduced. Your employees can start working on another hardware unit or laptop or PC unit till the office PC is fixed. This decreases the difficulty for your IT team.

Business Continuity

Desktop as a Service is a source of business continuity. Every application, data, and document on your laptop is available 24/7. There’s 99.99% uptime, which means only a few hours of issues in one year. We all can manage that much amount of downtime.

Further, since there’s the feature of regular backups, you get enhanced disaster recovery management. The ability to recover data anytime, even after a disaster, contributes to the ease of business and work continuity.

Conclusion

We can’t argue the fact that the insurance industry is under transformation. There’s growth and profit emerging from every direction. To cease and act upon these opportunities, you need productive technology like Desktop as a Service. This will help you revamp your legacy procedures, eliminate so much manual work, and seamlessly align business processes. If you are ready to adopt these benefits and transformational changes, find the right Desktop as a Service Provider and realize the above benefits.

Also Featured In

Tags